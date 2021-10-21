Zaz as a couple? Rare confidences on his love life …

In recent years, Zaz has been very discreet in the media. A four-year absence justified by his success abroad (especially in Latin America) but also by the development of his latest album Isa (Capitol). Questioned by our colleagues from Gala, in newsstands from this Thursday, October 21, 2021, the 41-year-old singer looked back on her career, but also on her sentimental life.

About her absence, Isabelle Geffroy (her real name) was frank, evoking an intense journey that she insisted on dissociating from her private life in order to protect herself from “possible attacks“. She adds, cash:”And then, three years ago, I almost wanted Zaz to die.“Following at the time a lifestyle very punctuated by the many tours (in France, as abroad), the latter then indicated to have been”tired“, even”exhausted“by this frantic pace.





The interpreter of I want declares: “I said to myself ‘no, it can’t be!’ “” I had to take care of myself, to do things for myself. What’s more, I had met someone and I wanted to build with him, take time“, she then unveiled, delivering very rare secrets about her love life, which we do not know if she is still in a relationship or not today. And to continue:”I stopped at the right time, then confinement arrived.“

An absence marked by introspection

Still during his interview at Gala, Zaz said she took advantage of her absence to no longer be so intransigent and perfectionist with herself. Words that she had also made during her visit to Telematin on France 2, on October 16. “I was living a dream and I didn’t know how to take care of Isa“, she shared. And to continue:”I needed to stop to take a look at myself, to experience things for myself. That’s what I did …“