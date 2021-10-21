Zaz reconsiders the radical decision she made after having the Covid (VIDEO)

This Thursday, October 21, Zaz was the guest of C to you, on France 5. The opportunity for the singer to reconsider how her confinement went, not very happy since she caught the Covid, and the radical decision she took afterwards.
After three long years of absence, Zaz is back on the music scene with an album called Isa. A symbolic name that refers to her real name, Isabelle. It must be said that during these three years away from her audience, she wanted to come back to what she really was, far from the star system, the glory and the glitter. “I was caught in a whirlwind. I was living a dream and I couldn’t take care of Isa”, she recently explained. Yes, the singer is back, but this time a little more changed. Indeed, in recent months, the one who is also very successful internationally has experienced particularly difficult times.
Zaz victim of Covid-19
As for many other French people, confinement has not been easy for her. This Thursday, October 21, it’s Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine who wanted to know more about the set of C to you. The opportunity to learn that the artist unfortunately suffered of Covid-19 : “I was scared because already the climate was very anxiety-provoking. We didn’t know. One day it was white, one day it was black. We were given an info, it was the other way around. It was not easy what“she remembers today with the simplicity which characterizes her so much. And if she was so afraid, it is precisely because of one of the information on which she had come across:”I took an ibuprofen, after i went to look on the internet : a child died, or I no longer know what I had found. I was there: M ****, p *****, I’m not going to die like that!“
Radical stop
Fortunately, the young woman did rather well. Better yet, she managed to capitalize on this bad experience: “It allowed me to really take care of myself“. And in accordance with this desire to take a step back, she did not hesitate to use the strong method: “I fasted (…) I didn’t eat for three days. I stopped everything for three days.” Through “all“, Zaz hears the food, but also cigarettes and coffee. A crazy experience that changed her life since even today she no longer smokes.”I haven’t taken anything back, I don’t eat animals anymore either. I’m still a little addicted to sugar, I admit“she concluded, quite proud of this nice feat.