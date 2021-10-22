️🎧 Messi, two checkered months, can OM hang on to PSG? Our favorites for the Ballon d’Or – FC Stream Team

More

    Friday is allowed. Friday is FC Stream Team. Martin Mosnier and Maxime Dupuis welcome you for a new episode. On the program: what assessment for Leo Messi at PSG after nearly two months in the club of the capital? The Argentinian has only scored three goals since his arrival but three important goals in the Champions League. Enough to tip the scales on the positive side? This is the first debate of the FC Stream Stream.

    In the second part, it is about Olympique de Marseille before the clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday (8:45 p.m.). Is the Marseille club the main opponent of PSG this season in Ligue 1? Not sure for our journalists.

    Finally, the votes for the Ballon d’Or will be closed on Sunday 24 October. In the FC Stream Team, it’s all about the favorites. Maxime defends Robert Lewandowski while Martin believes that it is Leo Messi the favorite.

    Hosted by: Maxime Dupuis and Martin Mosnier

    Edited by Hadrien Hiault

