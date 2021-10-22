🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: the United Kingdom records more than 50,000 cases in 24 hours, a first since July

Although the epidemic situation in France is rather favorable, the number of contaminations has started to rise again in recent days. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

7:14 p.m.

Morocco launched an anti-Covid vaccine pass on Thursday, the first in a Maghreb country but whose compulsory nature to have access to public spaces has raised protests on social networks. Closed places, hotels and tourist establishments, restaurants, cafes, shops, sports halls and hammams are now subject to the obligation of the pass.

6:36 p.m.

The United Kingdom on Thursday recorded more than 50,000 cases of Covid-19 for the first time since mid-July, confirming the deterioration in health at the origin of increasingly urgent calls to reimpose restrictions, such as the wearing of mask indoors.

The country has some of the highest contamination rates in the world and equivalent to the levels of the violent wave last winter, which caused a long confinement. The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths remain lower, but also increasing.

The number of new daily cases reached 52,009 Thursday and the death toll has increased by 115 deaths, reaching 139,146 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

4:28 p.m.

Between 80,000 and 180,000 healthcare professionals died from Covid between January 2020 and May this year, according to an estimate by the World Health Organization.

“This is why it is essential that healthcare professionals be vaccinated as a priority. Data from 119 countries suggests that on average two in five healthcare professionals worldwide are fully immunized,” said the director general. WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, presenting the data.

2:27 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin will not participate in any event in person during the non-working period decreed from October 30 to November 7 in Russia due to the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kremlin announced.

“The president will continue his work by videoconference (…) the events in person, taking into account the difficult epidemiological situation, will not take place”, indicated the spokesman of the presidency Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the agencies of Russian press.

13:44

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Pfizer / BioNTech alliance is 95.6% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease, according to a study carried out by the two laboratories published on Thursday.

The phase 3 clinical trial, carried out on “10,000 people over 16 years of age,” shows “a relative efficacy of 95.6%” and “a favorable safety profile”, according to a press release.





11:39 a.m.

However vaccinated, Julian Nagelsmann, the coach of Bayern Munich, tested positive for Covid-19 and will be placed in quarantine.

“Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for the coronavirus although he is fully vaccinated. He will return to Munich separately from the team by medical plane and will be placed in isolation,” said the German champion on Twitter.

The 34-year-old coach was not present at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday evening to witness his team’s 4-0 Champions League victory over Benfica Lisbon. He had however made the trip to Portugal on Tuesday, but had remained isolated at the hotel afterwards as a precaution.

11:36

Tokyo will lift restrictions on the opening hours of bars and restaurants as coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital hit their lowest level in 16 months, local governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday.

This is the latest easing of restrictions in Japan where cases of Covid-19 have been declining sharply for several weeks, an improvement that experts attribute in particular to a sharp acceleration of the vaccination campaign after a laborious start.

11:24 am

Faced with a surge in severe cases, Moscow ordered the shutdown of non-essential services from October 28 to November 7.

9:06 am

The government of New Caledonia and the state announced on Wednesday the continuation of strict containment over the weekend, until the end of October, in order to avoid a rebound in the Covid-19 epidemic .

These measures involve a certificate for any movement, and also the closure of all non-essential businesses.

It comes into force on Saturday at 2 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Religious services will be authorized “with a maximum level of one in two seats and the obligation to present the health pass”. The curfew is also maintained, as on weekdays, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

7:54 a.m.

India administered its billionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health. Six months ago, a catastrophic epidemic outbreak threatened the country’s health system.

According to the government, three-quarters of adults in this country of 1.3 billion people have received an injection, and nearly 30% are fully immunized. Hundreds of millions of Indians, minors, who represent about 40% of the population, have not yet been vaccinated.

5h33

The National Assembly voted for the possibility of using the health pass until July 31, 2022, if the health situation requires it. The bill was adopted with only 10 votes of difference, 135 votes in favor and 125 against after two days of debate.