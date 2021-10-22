100 euros, but for whom and when?





INFLATION INDEMNITY. The government has given up on the creation of a “fuel check” for motorists affected by soaring oil prices. He announced the creation of an “inflation compensation”. Who will perceive it? When will the payment take place? We tell you everything.

[Mis à jour le 22 octobre 2021 à 10h34] A simple and “visible” measure. This is how the tenant of Matignon presented “inflation compensation”. In the amount of 100 euros, this tax-free financial assistance is intended to support middle-class households, affected by the galloping inflation of recent months, resulting from the strong economic recovery, following the health crisis of the coronavirus. As a reminder, the executive was initially considering the creation of a “fuel check” for motorists. Such a device has, however, proved to be very difficult to develop. So much so that he preferred to give it up. The announced measure will still cost 3.8 billion euros to the state coffers. The creation of the inflation compensation has, it seems, been emulated. The CEO of Carrefour, Alexandre Bompard announced the doubling of the inflation compensation for the employees concerned within the distribution group. “Carrefour is committed to the purchasing power of its employees. Following the government’s announcements, I decided to double the inflation allowance and increase it to 200 euros for all the employees concerned at Carrefour “, he said on Twitter Thursday evening.

Price of gas, electricity, food … Households are seeing their budgets put to the test in this fall, due to inflation. The government announced, in the past weeks, a succession of measures for purchasing power: a boost of 100 additional euros for the 5.8 million households receiving the energy check in 2021, the revaluation of the minimum wage or the establishment of a “tariff shield” to freeze energy prices. At the height of the health crisis, the executive had already been led to pay financial assistance to the most vulnerable. Called exceptional solidarity aid, it had been granted to four million families and 1.3 million young people, in spring 2020 and then in autumn 2020. The amount of this boost depended on the social situation of the beneficiary (150 euros for young people under 25, 150 euros per adult and 100 euros per child for RSA recipients and 100 euros per child for households receiving APL).

Who will receive the inflation allowance this time around? When ? Linternaute.com answers all your questions below.

The amount of inflation compensation to be paid to 38 million French people has been set at 100 euros. This premium is tax-free and without charges. “This corresponds to the average additional cost for the payment of fuel for a person who travels 14,000 kilometers per year,” Matignon told the press, to justify the amount of the inflation compensation, after the maintenance of Jean Castex at the microphone of TF1 Thursday evening.

No. The inflation allowance is not intended to become permanent. It is actually a financial boost for the middle classes. The premium will only be paid once, between December 2021 and February 2022. The beneficiaries do not have to do anything because the grant will be automatic. For the employees, it is the employer who will take care of the payment of the inflation compensation, the company being compensated by the State in a second step via a reduction in employer contributions. For retirees, it will be the pension fund that will have to ensure the payment. The self-employed will receive aid via the Urssafs.

Faced with the rise in prices, the Government has chosen the most fair and efficient system.

38 million French people who earn less than 2000 net per month will receive an inflation allowance of 100 per person.

The premium announced by the government is aimed at the middle classes. To determine eligibility for inflation compensation, the government has set a ceiling: are therefore concerned French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month – before application of the withholding tax – regardless of their status. Employees, self-employed, civil servants, farmers, retirees, apprentices, students and scholarship students are in the sights of this measure, whether they are full-time or part-time. In total, 38 million people in France should benefit from it.

Asked by Les Echos, the government specifies that it is the salary before withholding tax that will be scrutinized to determine if you are eligible. “The idea is to take a typical month,” we told the daily business. The month of November could thus be chosen.

To note : aid is received on an individual basis. In other words, within a couple for example, if the spouses both earn less than 2,000 euros net per month, they will both receive the inflation allowance, ie 200 euros in total. “This threshold of 2,000 euros which was decided, per person and not at the scale of the tax household, it covers more than half of working people and 70% of retirees”, detailed Gabriel Attal at the microphone of France 2. “So it’s very broad. (…) There are increases which do not only concern fuel”.

The inflation allowance is intended to be paid between December 2021 and February 2022. No specific date could be brought forward for technical reasons. Indeed, the payment will have to be ensured through several channels, depending on the beneficiary’s situation. Here is the payment schedule envisaged by the government:

End of December 2021: this is the date on which employees will receive their inflation compensation, directly on their payslip. Indeed, the employer will be responsible for the payment, before being compensated by the State in a second step.

this is the date on which employees will receive their inflation compensation, directly on their payslip. Indeed, the employer will be responsible for the payment, before being compensated by the State in a second step. End of January 2022 : the State will pay the inflation allowance for civil servants.

: the State will pay the inflation allowance for civil servants. February 2022 : it is at this date that the self-employed, unemployed and retirees should receive the inflation allowance.

Yes ! Beneficiaries of the active solidarity income (RSA) are also among the beneficiaries of the inflation allowance. As a reminder, the RSA concerns people who have very few resources. The amount of the social benefit of the CAF reaches 65 euros for a single person, without housing allowance.

Apprentices, scholarship students and students will be able to benefit from the inflation allowance of 100 euros. The only condition is to have less than 2,000 euros per month net monthly and to be fiscally independent. In other words, you should no longer be attached to your parents’ tax household. “I believe that this is around two-thirds of the students who will be affected,” said government spokesman Gabriel Attal at the microphone of France 2 on Friday morning.

The executive has renounced the creation of a fuel check, qualified as a “gas factory”, for technical reasons. The implementation of a system dedicated to motorists would indeed have required cross-referencing several data: tax information (the benchmark tax income of the French) and information relating to the use of their vehicle. Data far too difficult to collect to end with the fuel check. For this reason, the government has favored the payment of tax-free assistance, whether you own a vehicle or not.

Yes, beneficiaries of social minima, including the disabled adult allowance, are affected by the inflation allowance of 100 euros. The disabled adult allowance is a financial aid granted to certain disabled people, on condition that they meet certain disability and income criteria. In 2021, the amount of the AAH for a single person without resources reaches 903.60 euros. As the AAH is paid by CAF, it is the Family Allowances Fund which will have to ensure the payment of the inflation allowance.

Yes, retirees will benefit from the inflation allowance. However, the income condition has been clarified. You must receive a pension of less than 1,943 euros per month and per person, Matignon said.

Unemployed people actively seeking employment who receive an unemployment benefit of less than 2,000 euros net per month are eligible for inflation compensation. In all likelihood, it is Pôle emploi which will take care of the payment of this bonus. You will not have to initiate any steps to ensure the payment.