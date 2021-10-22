19-year-old Swedish rapper shot dead in Stockholm

Very popular, the young singer was killed on the night of Thursday to Friday at the foot of a residential building. The Scandinavian capital is facing an unprecedented wave of armed settling of scores.

Einar, a 19-year-old Swedish rapper very popular in the Scandinavian country, was shot and killed overnight Thursday to Friday, Swedish media and police said, facing a wave of armed settling of scores.

His real name Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, the young man, already the target of a kidnapping attempt in 2020, was hit by several bullets at the foot of a building in the residential area of ​​Hammarby Sjöstad, near the center of the capital.

Shots were reported to the police at around 11:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT) in this popular and usually quiet area. Found seriously injured, he died on the spot despite emergency help, Towe Hagg, a spokeswoman for the Stockholm police, told AFP. In accordance with its practice, the Swedish police did not officially confirm the identity of the victim, revealed by several media during the night. An investigation has been opened for murder and the police are questioning witnesses to identify one or more suspects, she said.

Seriously injured, Einar could not be saved by the emergency services. TT NEWS AGENCY / REUTERS

After posting very young videos of him rapping, he broke in 2019, with the title Katten i fuck (The Cat in the Sector) which had reached the number one spot in singles in Sweden. Many of his songs referred to a life of delinquency, evoking drugs and guns. The artist had received numerous awards in Sweden, which is home to a major hip-hop scene.

The young rapper also had public conflicts with his rival Yasin. The latter was sentenced in July to ten months in prison for a failed project to kidnap Einar in 2020. Which was the subject of protective measures, according to Swedish media.