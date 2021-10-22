UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Increase in deaths in Europe and the United States, Pfizer’s vaccine 90% effective in 5-11 year olds, nearly 600 caregivers suspended in Guadeloupe … Le Figaro takes stock this Friday, October 22 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

30 deaths in 24 hours, 6,400 hospitalized patients

The epidemic remains stable this Friday. 30 people have died in the past 24 hours according to the report from Public Health France. 6,400 patients are currently hospitalized – they were 6,453 as of Thursday. 203 new patients were counted this Friday, against 273 the day before. 1010 people are treated in intensive care. 6,366 new cases were detected.

The number of closed classes goes up slightly

The number of classes closed due to the Covid-19 epidemic rose slightly this week for the first time since mid-September to stand at 1,246, or 0.24% of classes in the country, announced on Friday. Ministry of Education. A week ago, 1,180 classes were closed, or 0.22% of classes in the country, numbers down for several weeks. The number of closed classes had risen to nearly 3,300 on September 16, before gradually declining since.

In this weekly point, with data as of Thursday, the ministry also indicates that twenty school structures (twenty primary schools, but no college or high school) are closed because of the epidemic, or 0.03% of establishments. Only six (five schools and one college) were affected last week.

The potentially more contagious Delta subvariant, according to UK authorities

British health authorities said on Friday that they had placed the Delta subvariant spreading in the United Kingdom, which seems more transmissible but not more dangerous, under surveillance, in a context of soaring cases of Covid-19. The variant “AY4.2“Accounted for 6% of total cases in the UK last week,” the UK Health Security Agency said in its weekly bulletin, which classified it as “variant under investigation“. It therefore does not represent a “disturbing variant“.

“Preliminary evidence seems to prove that it has a higher transmission rate compared to the Delta», Explained the British public health agency. “More evidence is needed to determine if this is related to a change in the behavior of the virus or to epidemiological conditionsShe added.

Increase in deaths in Europe and EUnited States this week

After two months of decline, the Covid-19 pandemic has become more virulent this week in the world, due to a deterioration in the health situation in Europe and the United States. With 410,654 contaminations recorded daily this week, the indicator is showing a slight increase worldwide (+ 2% compared to the previous week), with however very contrasting situations depending on the region, according to an AFP report stopped on Thursday. .

Globally, the number of daily deaths has started to grow again (6,905 per day, + 2%), inflated by a 10% increase in deaths in Europe and 9% in the United States / Canada area. They fell sharply in Asia (-17%). The United States has the highest daily death toll, 1,703 per day this week, ahead of Russia (1,011), where the Kremlin on Friday admitted the failure of its vaccination campaign, and Romania (389).

Olivier Véran announces a new national campaign on barrier gestures

To ensure that the population remains on alert, a new national campaign on barrier gestures will be launched in the coming days, Olivier Véran announced this Thursday on BFMTV. It is a question of recalling “all these gestures that were in the daily life of the French and that we all tend to put aside, thinking that the threat is less present», Declared the Minister of Health. New TV and radio spots should circulate within a few days in order to alleviate a “shortness of breath»Of the vaccination booster. Olivier Véran also noted “an increasing trend“,”a little push»Of the cases of Covid-19 in Europe.

Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine 90% Effective in 5-11 Year Olds

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic forms of the disease in children aged 5 to 11, the company said on Friday in a document supporting its request for authorization for this age group in the United States. These new data were published on the site of the United States Medicines Agency (FDA), whose advisory committee is due to meet on Tuesday to study this request for authorization.

Nearly 600 caregivers suspended in Guadeloupe

In Guadeloupe, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) announced that the suspension of nearly 600 caregivers who refuse the vaccination obligation “was in progress“. In the end, the ARS is pleased to “a rather positive phase“: About 66% of caregivers are now vaccinated in Guadeloupe, against some 30 to 40% in previous weeks. On the island, which experienced an epidemic outbreak this summer, indicators are now very much lower, although the virus “continues to circulate“, According to the authorities. As a result, health restrictions should ease.

The army sends medical reinforcements to New Caledonia

The army will dispatch around forty caregivers and logisticians to the French archipelago of New Caledonia to deal with the outbreak of Covid-19, the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Overseas France announced in a press release on Friday.

From October 25, it will deploy a team of 39 caregivers and logisticians from the Armed Forces Health Service (SSA) and the Army Medical Regiment (RMED), details the press release. These soldiers will make it possible to operate five resuscitation beds at the end of the month, as mentioned Wednesday by Prime Minister Jean Castex.

The Kremlin blames the Russians

The Kremlin on Friday recognized the failure of its anti-Covid vaccination campaign compared to Europe, but pointed to the responsibility of the population, in the midst of a deadly epidemic wave. Russia recorded new daily records of deaths and contaminations on Friday, with 1,064 dead and 37,141 infected. Barely a third of Russians have been vaccinated since December amid mistrust of vaccines developed by Russia.

Germany vigilant in the face of resumption of infections

The German government said it was vigilant on Friday in the face of the recent rise in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the country, in all age groups, warning that the situation could worsen as the day approaches. ‘winter. “With the increase in infection figures, we are seeing a hardening of the situation at all levels, which also concerns the intensive care units.Health Ministry spokesman Oliver Ewald said at a regular press conference in Berlin.

The Robert Koch health watch institute (RKI) notes “since the end of September an upward trend in the 7-day incidence rate, which was evident last week in almost all age groups“, he added. “The increase in the number of cases is to be expected to accelerate during the fall and winter“.

Record of deaths in Ukraine

Ukraine on Friday recorded a record of new infections and deaths from the coronavirus, for the second day in a row, as the capital, Kiev, prepares to reintroduce strict restrictions. According to government figures, 23,785 new infections have been identified in the past 24 hours and 614 people have died in this former Soviet republic, whose health system is sorely lacking in resources.

Australia: Melbourne celebrates the end of lockdowns

The people of Melbourne took advantage of the city’s reopening on Friday after one of the longest series of lockdowns in the world to go to bars, restaurants or the hairdresser. Since the start of the pandemic, the five million Melbournais have had to stay locked in their homes for more than 260 days in total, in six confinements. But now that 70% of eligible people in Melbourne and the state of Victoria (southeast) are fully vaccinated, restrictions that began on August 5 have been lifted.

The pandemic, a boon for cycling “made in Portugal“

Orders for bicycles have soared in Portugal, number one in Europe for the manufacture of bicycles, with the health crisis. However, the sector suffers from disruptions in the global supply chain, with component delivery times ranging from “up to two or three yearsFrom suppliers, mostly Asian, according to the export manager of a bicycle assembly plant in the north of the country. In 2020, Portugal produced 2.6 million bicycles, almost all of which were exported, placing it first in Europe ahead of Italy and Germany, according to Eurostat.

More than 4.9 million dead

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,926,579 worldwide since the World Health Organization (WHO) office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP. The United States is the most affected country in terms of both deaths and cases, with 733,218 deaths for 45,301,092 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil with 604,679 dead, India (453,042 dead), Mexico (285,669 dead) and Russia (228,453 dead).