40,000 homes still without electricity, Europe severely disrupted

Four deaths are to be deplored in Poland and significant damage was observed in Germany, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Storm Aurora killed four people in Poland on Thursday (October 21) and caused significant damage in Germany, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, after traveling overnight across northern France, where disruptions persist on some railway lines .

France, swept overnight from Wednesday to Thursday by winds reaching 175 km / h in places, still had 40,000 homes deprived of power in the early evening. They were 250,000 Thursday morning. The train traffic recorded major disruptions related to “trees, branches and various objects (a trampoline, tarpaulins, sheets, etc.) which have blown away and have fallen on the tracks or on the catenaries“, According to the SNCF railway company.

Aurore also caused material damage as in the Breton village of Plozévet (west), where a house under construction collapsed during the passage of the storm, noted an AFP photographer.

A Breton house in the village of Plozévet. FRED TANNEAU / AFP

The Weather Channel * still predicts instability from the South West to the North East for this Thursday evening, with heavy skies and a few showers. The sky will however clear overnight over the entire northern half so that Friday should be sunny over much of the country with, however, cool temperatures of between 2 and 5 degrees in the morning in some regions.

Four dead in Poland

Four people died and six were injured in Poland on Thursday, due to strong winds in the south and southwest of the territory, said firefighters, who recorded 3,200 interventions until early afternoon. The four deaths all occurred in the region of Lower Silesia (southwest): one person was killed when a van was thrown from the road while a worker died in the collapse of the wall of a house under construction.

Furthermore, "two people died





Furthermore, “two people diedAfter the fall of a tree on the car in which they were in, said the spokesman of the fire brigade, Karol Kierzkowski, quoted by the Polish press agency PAP. The national meteorological service has issued a warning of high winds in almost all but two regions of Poland. In the Netherlands, mini-tornadoes have been reported, leaving four injured.

Images from Barendrecht, near Rotterdam, show damaged roofs, destroyed garden sheds and overturned trampolines in one of the streets. “You can see it’s been intense“, Testified the deputy mayor, Nico Bults, on the public television channel NOS, evoking an episode”awesome and of course scary for locals“.

A tornado also struck a campsite in Zelhem, near the German border, where a falling tree branch damaged a mobile home, Dutch media reported. The weather services have triggered the code yellow, the third highest level of alert, and according to NOS, the Dutch company KLM has had to cancel more than 60 flights, due to both high winds and maintenance work on a runway landing.

270,000 homes without electricity in the Czech Republic

In Germany, the storm, called Ignatz, blew winds of up to 100 km / h, from the early hours of the day, over a large part of its territory. In the Center and East, at least 50,000 households are deprived of electricity, in the Länder (regional states) of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia. In these three regions, train traffic was suspended in the early afternoon. It was greatly disturbed in the rest of Germany, the national company Deutsche Bahn calling for postponing the trips.

Walkers have also been advised to avoid walking in the forest due to the risk of falling trees. A passenger ship was also slightly damaged after hitting a bridge over the Moselle near Koblenz without injuring anyone.

In the Czech Republic, the storm that swept through western regions left 270,000 homes without electricity and caused transport disruptions due to fallen trees on several roads and railways. The wind also damaged roofs and poles, while at Prague airport, passengers of some planes had to stay on board, longer than expected, because the wind prevented approaching the disembarkation stairs. .

