5 features Apple should be inspired by for iOS 16

Android 12 has finished unveiling all of its features. Among these, several are missing in iOS. Still, Apple’s operating system could benefit greatly. We have prepared a small selection of the novelties that we would like to see arrive on the iPhone.

This week, Google finally officially rolled out Android 12. As usual, Pixel smartphones are the first to benefit from it, but other compatible devices should soon offer the update. Either way, we now have a global overview of all the new stuff it has to offer. The opportunity to compare it with its lifelong rival.

If iOS 15 is nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to features, Google’s new operating system now offers several options that we would very much like to see happen on iPhone. Will Apple be inspired by it for the development of iOS 16? Difficult to say at the moment. In the meantime, here are the new features that would do good for iOS.

A fully customizable interface

With Android 12, Google is once again pushing the boundaries of personalization. The operating system indeed offers a pallet system which allows you to choose precisely the color you want to apply to the entire interface. Not to mention the global theme automatically configured from the wallpaper of the smartphone.

Customization has never really been Apple’s strong point. Certainly, efforts have been made at this level. Since iOS 14, it is in particular possible to modify the icons of the applications. iOS 15, meanwhile, brought customizable widgets at will. But we are still far from the range of possibilities offered by Android.





A menu to view the data collected

Another great novelty of Android 12: the arrival of a security panel displaying all the data collected by the applications. It’s very likely that the latter was integrated in response to iOS 14.5, which introduced Apple’s controversial new privacy policy. Still, it can be very practical to visualize in detail what we often share without knowing it.

However, since this famous update, Apple has not really offered anything similar. Users have a little more control over their privacy, but the parameters are far from instinctive, and above all as clear as on Android. IOS clearly lacks a similar menu where you can configure everything at once.

A more complete control center

Android 12 has significantly improved its quick settings menu, accessible with a simple swipe down. The traditional circular icons have been replaced by rectangular areas that display much more information and which, compared to the previous point, adapt to the theme defined by the user.

In the same way, iOS’s control center hasn’t changed much with its latest version. Users can still perform several quick actions, but this one still lacks advanced options like Android. For example, it would be very practical to be able to change its 5G settings, like the Wi-Fi network.

On the same subject: Android 12 – we know the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S21

Scrolling screenshots

Already available from some manufacturers, Android 12 democratizes scrolling screenshots. All users can now take a picture of their screen and define the area concerned using the “Capture more” button.

There are several third party apps on iPhone that can achieve the same result. Nevertheless, Apple has everything to gain from offering this option directly via iOS, if only to make life easier for users.

Facial recognition for screen rotation

This is a problem common to all users: seeing your screen rotate when you lie down, forcing you to deactivate this function beforehand. To avoid this unpleasant situation, Google has changed the usual Android tilt detection system. adding facial recognition to all. This way, the screen only rotates when the user’s face is no longer right side up.

None of this exists on iOS yet, although this little problem annoys users from all walks of life. It’s a safe bet thatApple would make a lot of people happy by integrating this feature in the next update.