7 dead in shooting in Rohingya refugee camp

Attackers killed at least seven people on Friday (October 22) in an attack on an Islamic seminar in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, on the border with Burma, where tensions have been mounting for several weeks, police said.

Some victims were hit by gunfire, others were stabbed, in the Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, police said. Authorities say four people died instantly and three others died in a nearby hospital. The police do not specify the number of injured, but a member of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) mentions about twenty wounded. Police reinforcements were immediately sent to cordon off the camp, which is home to more than 27,000 people. Residents posted images of bodies on the madrassa floor on social media. “We arrested an assailant immediately after the incidentRegional chief of the armed police battalion Shihab Kaisar Khan told reporters. The man carried a gun, six ammunition and a knife.





This attack comes amid rising tensions in the camps hosting more than 900,000 Muslim refugees from Burma. Three weeks ago, the peaceful activist Mohib Ullah was assassinated in front of his office by strangers. Rohingya activists, many of whom have been in hiding since the murder, blame the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), the extremist group involved in attacks on Burmese security forces in 2017, which led to military repression and then exile to the Bangladesh of 740,000 Rohingyas.

Despite the denials of ARSA, activists ensure that a “climate of fear“. The police say that security has been strengthened in the camps and that they are investigating the origin of the latest shooting.