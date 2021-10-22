A diamond hunt is organized in Greenland

The presence of diamonds is already well known in West Greenland, but the stones have migrated as a result of geological movements. So much so that the diamond giant, De Beers, is embarking on a gigantic hunt.

The London-based diamond dealer had obtained a land exploration permit in July 2019 in West Greenland, then a maritime extension in October 2020. After excavations stopped, the race for diamonds is now reopened.

According to the Geological Institute of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), the hunt has been launched to identify possible underwater deposits. To do this, a vessel specializing in underwater exploration, La Sanna, has been sailing the waters since the end of September.

These acoustic sonar inspections took place in an area nearly 800 kilometers long off the west coast of the huge Arctic island. “GEUS carried out a study for De Beers in September,” a spokesperson for the geological institute confirmed to AFP. The mission took place north of the capital of the Danish Autonomous Territory, Nuuk.





The results of the study are not immediately known

As elsewhere in the Arctic, the natural and mineral wealth of the largest island in the world is the object of much envy, even if few projects have seen the light of day. Currently, two mines are in production in the Danish Autonomous Territory: one of anorthosite, the deposits of which contain titanium, and the other of ruby ​​and pink sapphire.

While it is not hostile to all mining activities, the new local government elected in April has opposed a uranium mine project in the south of the country. In July, he also banned all oil prospecting, out of a commitment to the climate and the environment. Greenland, whose ice cap has started to shrink as a result of global warming three times faster in the Arctic than in the rest of the world, seeks to diversify its income beyond fishing and subsidies from Denmark.