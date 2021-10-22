A famous board game returns as a video game in a chaotic version!

Ubisoft announces Monopoly Madness, developed by Engine Software, which will be released in December. The game offers a new way to play the famous Monopoly.

While Mr. Monopoly is away on vacation, the streets of Monopoly City are rife with discord, and it is in this chaotic atmosphere that you will have to get out of the game. Indeed, in Monopoly Madness, forget the constraints of the board game : here, you can move freely during the short runs that follow one another. Thanks to that freedom of movement, you can collect different resources, obviously starting with money! This money will be used to buy properties and improve them, which will give you medals that will bring you closer to the finish.

Only, in Monopoly Madness, your opponents have many ways to slow you down drastically. In the game arena they will be able to find bonuses such as a bulldozer, a jackhammer, etc … Obviously, these will be used to destroy your properties among others. Your quest for wealth may thus be disrupted by adversaries, or even by random events during the game. We can see here that it is therefore more than one “real-time” party-game or almost, that of a pure and hard adaptation of the board game.





The game will be playable up to six players. You will have twenty different characters, inspired by the pawns of the board game. They will be able to compete on twenty different arena layouts, in four multi-level environments: the Emblematic City, Nightlife, Beach City and Beautiful Autumn.

Monopoly Madness, developed by Engine Software and edited by Ubisoft, will be released on December 9 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

