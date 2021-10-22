a flagship recruit increasingly annoyed by the Sampaoli method?

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

Jorge Sampaoli is a disconcerting trainer. Those who knew the Argentine technician before OM are not surprised. And Marseille supporters have learned to find out for several months. Sampaoli never shies away from making surprising choices both in terms of men and their positioning. Problem, it begins to titillate some.

Used as a left winger, Lirola does not appreciate

The Team of the day is indeed focusing on a certain Pol Lirola, who nevertheless went out of his way to return to OM this summer after a successful loan. But the Spaniard undoubtedly imagined finding the role which had allowed him to shine at the beginning of the year 2021: lateral or right piston. Problem, Lirola is rarely used at his post by Sampaoli and his record suffers with disappointing performances.

Last night against Lazio, Sampaoli even decided to use Lirola as … left winger. A positioning in which he did not shine. What begins to annoy him … “If he does not show it in a demonstrative way, the Spaniard is one of the players who are not delighted with their use”, evokes the daily, which also underlines the “little consideration that this shows for Jordan Amavi, once again remained on the bench ”.



