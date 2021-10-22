A giant impact blew the atmosphere of this young exoplanet

In its youth, our Solar System was the site of giant impacts that shaped its image. Our Solar System, and most likely the other Milky Way planetary systems as well. But such an event has never yet been observed. Researchers, however, are announcing today that they have uncovered the evidence that it happened.

In nascent planetary systems, it is not uncommon for bodies to collide. The astronomers think for example that our Moon originated around 4 billion years ago, following a collision of our earth with a protoplanet the size of Mars called Théia. But today, researchers say they have found evidence of such an impact in a planetary system other than ours. They even go a step further by asserting that this impact has, in a way, “stripped” theexoplanet of his atmosphere.

The impact in question occurred at just 95 light years of our Solar system. Around a star named HD 172555. A star barely 23 million years old. The collision would have occurred some 200,000 years ago, between a planet the size of our Earth and a smaller impactor, moving at no less than 36,000 kilometers per hour.

HD 172555 had attracted the attention of astronomers because of the unusual composition of the dust disk surrounding it. A surprisingly rich record minerals and having much finer grains than the other circumstellar discs that researchers are used to studying. So the astronomers of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, US) dug into the data from theAtacama Large Millimeter Array (Alma, Chile). Looking for signs of carbon monoxide (CO) – because it is the brightest of gas – around this funny star.

A collision betrayed by carbon monoxide

The researchers first confirmed the presence of CO around HD 172555. They then measured its abundance. It is not less than 20% of the carbon monoxide present in the atmosphere of Venus. It’s a lot. And they also noted that this gas was surprisingly close to the star. At the equivalent of only 10 times the distance between our Earth and the Sun. Surprisingly, because CO is vulnerable to photodissociation. The photons have the annoying tendency to break it down. It should therefore not appear in such quantities at such close distances.

The only possibility that remains, astronomers believe, is that this carbon monoxide was produced by a giant impact that would have torn from a terrestrial exoplanet at least part of its atmosphere. In the past close enough that the star did not have time to destroy the gas afterwards. And between two bodies massive enough to produce such a quantity of gas.

Thus, the researchers conclude that the detection of CO around a star could become one of the characteristics for finding planetary systems in which giant impacts have occurred. One way to finally better understand how the debris behaves after the fact.

Spitzer detects lava ejecta from a collision of planets

Before starting the hot phase of his mission, Spitzer had recorded a spectrum strange coming from matter in orbit around a very young star, HD 172555. A group ofastrophysicists has just deduced that they were vaporized rocks and scraps of wash left by a recent collision between two small planets.

Article by Laurent Sacco published on 08/14/2009

Spitzer is definitely taking center stage at the moment, especially following a post made by a group of astrophysicists led by Carey M. Smooth. While we have already known for years traces left by recent asteroid collisions (less than a few million years ago) in planetary discs, this is the first time that similar remains but coming from celestial objects much larger were detected.

Indeed, in their publication, the researchers estimate that what they observe around HD 172555, a star 12 million years old and located about 100 light years away, corresponds to the material coming from a titanic collision between one body at least the size of the Moon and one the size of Mercury.

Shocked, the core of the smaller one must have sunk into the bowels of the larger one and the heat given off by the impact melted large amounts of rock, probably much of the main body left by the collision. The heat and theenergy released by the latter, which probably occurred at a speed of 10 km / s, even vaporized part of the material of two bodies and ejected fragments of material in fusion to form what we know on Earth as tektites (these are fragments of rock melted and expelled out of a crater during the impact of a meteorite).

All these conclusions are, how often in astrophysics, taken from the analysis of the spectrum of light emitted by matter. In this case, the observations in theinfrared made with Spitzer’s instruments show SiO vapor and silicates solid, but amorphous, very similar to terrestrial obsidian and of course to tektites.

If we find traces of stones and dust in abundance as in the case of the remains of asteroid collisions already detected by Spitzer, the presence of the silicate vapor and the fragments of molten rock cannot only be avoided. explain that by a rapid, violent collision between two bodies of large sizes but had never been observed before in other discs of forming planetary systems.

For planetologists and astrophysicists seeking to understand the formation of the solar system this is an important discovery because we know that collisions of this kind were not to be rare at the beginning of its history. Our Moon itself would come from a collision similar between proto-Earth and a celestial body the size of Mars baptized Théia. Venus has an inverse rotation to that of other planets in the solar system and Uranus a strong inclination of its axis (almost 90 °) probably also due to a primitive shock with a small planet.

Perhaps there is currently a moon forming around the main planet. The next generations of telescopes should teach us more.