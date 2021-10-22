a high-level sportswoman beheaded by the Taliban

A young volleyball player from the Afghanistan team was murdered by the Taliban. His family was forced to remain silent about this crime

Mahjabin Hakimi, a volleyball player for the Afghanistan team, was beheaded in early October and her family silenced on pain of reprisals. But the photo of the athlete, aged 16 or 17, lifeless, circulated on social networks, and one of her coaches confirmed the death of the young woman to the newspaper “Independent Persian”, as reported. ” The Parisian “.





After playing for the Kabul club, Mahjabin Hakimi joined one of the two national volleyball teams. Athletic women who have failed to leave their country are being hunted down, especially those who competed abroad or whose prowess was publicized before the Taliban came to power. This was the case with Mahjabin Hakimi. The coach who revealed the situation appeals to the international community which she believes has so far ignored the particular situation of women in sports in Afghanistan and their families forced to hide.

The Afghanistan national volleyball team was formed in the late 1970s but its activity was put on hold in 2002 when the Taliban first seized power.