A little boy sits next to the Pope and tries to take his skullcap

A little boy unexpectedly appeared before Pope Francis this Wednesday during his weekly general audience at the Vatican. The child tried to grab the pontiff’s skullcap, then sat down to his right in a chair released by a cardinal.

The little boy seems to be about ten years old and has a disorder or delay in intellectual development. He first hopped in front of the Pope then extended his hand to his skullcap, his little white cap. He finally took the hands of François who smiled at him.

A child manages to take the pope’s skullcap in full audience pic.twitter.com/SW4qcMY9Fk – BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 21, 2021

A thank you from the Pope

He then went to the chair of the cardinal seated to the right of the Pope and the latter gave way to him under the amused gaze of Francis. He then left a little later after having received as a gift the famous skullcap he coveted so much. “I thank this child for the lesson he has given to all of us today”, then commented Pope Francis.





The pontiff then qualified the intervention of the little boy as “testimony which came to him from the heart”. In Italy, the famous white skullcap worn by the Pope is called “zucchetto” or “papalina”.