A mind-blowing offer could distract Mbappé from Paris and Real Madrid

What if Kylian Mbappé packed his bags for Spain, not for Real Madrid but for Barça? Difficult to believe in view of Kylian Mbappé’s visceral attachment to the Merengue club, which he tried to join last summer by officially requesting his departure from PSG. But the Catalan club seems all the same decided to try its luck!

Barça could try a huge offer!

Indeed, according to the daily AS, the Blaugrana club, which has found a little financial latitude with the departures of Lionel Messi or Antoine Griezmann, would prepare the ground for a totally crazy offer … The Spanish newspaper indeed ensures that the Catalan club would be ready to put on the table a signing bonus of 90 million euros!

An offer that would lead to optimism within Barça. Because the leaders estimate Real Madrid incapable of going in such spheres, with an offer of 50 million euros maximum. As a bonus, Barça thinks they can offer Mbappé much higher than that envisaged by Real, which would offer 17 million net annual to the PSG striker, which is currently affecting Gareth Bale.



