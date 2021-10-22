a revolution to explode the trio Messi, Neymar and Mbappé against OM?

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most capped players

PSG won in pain Tuesday against RB Leipzig (3-2). The victory took shape in the second half when Mauricio Pochettino decided to follow the opposing tactical organization by moving to a 3-5-2 which quickly allowed Lionel Messi to equalize at 2-2. This change, already experienced in the recent past, could well be renewed in the future as it seems cut to balance the PSG team and allow the three stars that are Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to flare up in attack.

“It’s the best pattern,” explains Éric Rabesandratana in L’Équipe. You really exploit the qualities of your full-backs, Hakimi and Mendes. For seasons, you want them like that and there, you have them. Pochettino should play more for Hakimi. Three behind, you keep solidity in the axis, you make more use of your laterals which will bring you more offensively and thus help the three in front. “

Alain Roche goes further in his analysis. “Against Manchester City (2-0), PSG defended four and we did not ask the question of the change of system. Three behind, it can more liberate your three offensive stars. On paper, it’s a system that suits the profile of your players, ”he concludes. Pochettino will give in to temptation on Sunday against OM … most often organized with a 3-way defense?

🚨 Optimism within PSG concerning the presence of Neymar 🇧🇷 against OM on Sunday evening. The final decision will be taken this Saturday.

(@RMCsport) https://t.co/HfkhEzen8R – Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) October 21, 2021