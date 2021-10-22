According to Intel the shortage will last until 2023: who could say better?

The shortage of components will last, last, last at least until 2023. At least according to Intel.

The global shortage of computer components has been a major topic for tech since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to both the extraordinary increase in demand and production difficulties, this shortage appears to be continuing. A French expert stood out by predicting a shortage for another 2 years. Today, Intel is supporting this theory.

The situation should improve

At the microphone of CNBC, the boss of Intel, Pat Gelsinger, however wants to be reassuring in the medium term.

We are at the worst time; every quarter of next year, we will gradually improve, but the balance between supply and demand will not be achieved until 2023.

If the market were to remain tight until 2023 according to Intel, we understand that the situation should still improve over time. We can also see that slowly, but surely, some components at AMD are starting to find stock. The PS5 and Xbox Series X are also more regularly in stock. However, we feel the market tension when manufacturers announce release dates in several stages, depending on the configurations of their products. This was recently the case with Seagate or Huawei.

The boss of Intel also points to other shortage problems affecting the industry, apart from the shortage of chips.





We call this sets, where we maybe have the processor, but you don’t have the LCD, or you don’t have the Wi-Fi. Data centers are particularly struggling with some of the power chips. and some of the network or Ethernet chips.

This is an element that the boss of Xbox Phil Spencer had also pointed out to explain the difficulties of production of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Beyond the manufacture of the main chip, Microsoft in particular had difficulties for source from components as simple as the console’s RJ45 Ethernet port.

It will therefore still be difficult to renew your PC in the coming months. Fortunately, there are still ways to play the latest games for less.