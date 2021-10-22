Actor Alec Baldwin kills one person, injures another while filming US western

Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot and wounded when Alec Baldwin unloaded a gun used for filming” from the movie “Rust,” Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to AFP.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medics.

The director of “Rust”, Joel Souza, 48, has meanwhile been admitted to intensive care.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, it is in a “critical state”. According to the specialized media, citing a spokesperson for the production, it is a “accident” involving an accessory to be blank loaded.

The investigation continued Thursday evening with the hearing of witnesses by the police and no prosecution has been initiated at this stage, the statement said.

Earlier, the sheriff’s services had indicated that the incident appeared to be related to a weapon used as an accessory on the set and that “investigators are trying to find out what type of projectile was fired” and under what circumstances.

The previous Brandon Lee

The filming site, Bonanza Creek Ranch, which is used extensively in westerns, was cordoned off Thursday afternoon, according to local media.





“Rust” is a western written and directed by Joel Souza, starring Alec Baldwin as co-producer and as outlaw Harland Rust, who comes to the aid of his 13-year-old grandson sentenced to be hanged for a murder.

Aged 63, Alec Baldwin has made himself particularly popular in the United States in recent years by his imitations of Donald Trump in the famous satirical show “Saturday Night Live”.

A photo published Thursday morning on the artist’s Instagram account, long before the drama, appears to show him at the filming location of “Rust”, in which also the Australian Travis Fimmel, famous for his role as Ragnar Lothbrok in the series “Vikings”.