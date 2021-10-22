Adele shows off Celine Dion’s chewing gum which is framed at her house

In the video “73 questions” by Vogue release this Thursday, October 21, Adele shows her house. And reveals something much more intriguing at the turn of a question.

Fans of artists usually keep an autographed album or photo at home. Adele unveiled on Thursday a completely different item belonging to a celebrity she adores. The 33-year-old British singer took part in the magazine’s “73 questions” video Vogue. As she provided the tour of her $ 9.5 million Los Angeles mansion, one detail did not go unnoticed. The interpreter of Hello unveiled the decorative object of which she is most proud: a small frame containing a chewing gum chewed by Celine Dion.

In this video, which she shared on her Instagram account with 42.6 million subscribers, Adele explains how the used chewing paste ended up at home. “James Corden, who is a friend of mine and who hosts the ‘Carpool Karaoke’, did it with her, he knew how much of a fan I was, so he made her spit his gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me. “





Dressed in a black tracksuit, her blonde hair detached, the British singer answered questions from Vogue and provided a tour of his home, which has a very large open kitchen and an English-style garden.

During the video, she answers 73 questions, and reveals in particular to prefer Prince Harry to his brother Prince William or the Spice Girls to the Beatles. But it is this framed chewing gum that has focused all the attention. Upon hearing the news, will Celine Dion take her legs around her neck or will she simply say … Hello ?