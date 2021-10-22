Adele: That gift from another star, a little disgusting, that she displays at home …

Although she is a worldwide success, Adele continues to have idols in music as well. Among those she loves, we can count on the singer Celine Dion. Better yet, thanks to an animator, she was able to recover … a chewing gum chewed by her colleague!

Interviewed by the magazine Vogue for her questionnaire of 73 questions, unveiled online Thursday, October 21, 2021, Adele thus made a very surprising confidence on how she found herself exposing a chewing gum consumed by Celine Dion. “James Corden, who is a friend of mine and who runs the Carpool Karaoke [diffusé pendant The Late Late Show sur la chaîne américaine CBS, NDLR], did the show with her, he knew how much of a fan I was, so he made her spit out his gum in a piece of paper and framed it for me“, said the interpreter of the tubes Hello, Someone Like You or Rolling in The Deep.





Indeed, Celine Dion had welcomed James Corden in Las Vegas – rather than in Los Angeles where the sequence usually takes place – in 2019. The Carpool Karaoke from the Quebec diva had given rise to hilarious moments as when the star had been forced to give her shoes to passers-by and found herself reproducing a scene from Titanic with the facilitator on the pool of Bellagio. We obviously did not know that Celine had then entrusted her chewing gum to James Corden so that he could give it to Adele and display it in her living room of her Californian mansion!