

AIR LIQUIDE EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS IN THE THIRD QUARTER

(Reuters) – Gas specialist Air Liquide on Friday reported higher than expected quarterly revenue, citing rising energy prices.

Its turnover stood at 5.83 billion euros, up 7.1% on a like-for-like basis compared to last year, while analysts had expected 5.78 billion.

“This good performance illustrates the group’s good positioning in its markets and the robustness of its economic model in a context of sharply rising energy prices,” said Benoît Potier, CEO of Air Liquide, in a press release.





The group said energy transition projects accounted for 42% of its 12-month investment opportunity portfolio, which grew by more than € 200 million to € 3.3 billion in the third quarter.

Air Liquide, one of the largest hydrogen producers in the world, hopes to take advantage of the energy transition and is already planning the development of infrastructure for the production and distribution of this gas, including an electrolyser complex in Quebec.

The group announced Wednesday that it is now 100% owner of H2V Normandy, a green hydrogen production project for the Normandy industrial basin.

Gas and services activities, which represent 96% of its turnover, reached 5.59 billion euros, thus exceeding analysts’ forecasts of 5.53 billion euros.

Air Liquide reiterated its outlook for 2021, namely a further increase in its operating margin and growth in its recurring net profit at constant exchange rates.

(Bartosz Dabrowski report; French version Valentine Baldassari, edited by Marc Angrand and Blandine Hénault)