Airbus. After a mega-order of 100 planes, this company asks for more

The airline Pegasus has just added six new Airbus planes to its mega-order placed between 2012 and 2017. (© Airbus)

She asks for more! After spending a mega-order for 100 Airbus aircraft (A320neo and A321neo) between 2012 and 2017, the airline Pegasus Airlines, based in Turkey, is not satisfied! Tuesday, October 19, 2021, she announced that she had just added six new devices when ordering for the first time.





Six new A321neo

Pegasus Airlines justified this update by its desire to have a younger and more economical fleet. These six devices are A321neo. They will replace the Boeing 737-800 generation that left the company fleet within the past two years. These planes will be delivered from 2024.

As for the 100 aircraft planned in the mega-order, deliveries will continue until 2025.

A nice move from Airbus, which has won over a company exclusively equipped by its American competitor Boeing.

