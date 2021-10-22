Alain Ferrandi’s open letter, “Politically reported detainee”, to Emmanuel Macron

Sentenced to life imprisonment in the case of the assassination of Prefect Erignac, Alain Ferrandi has been imprisoned on the continent since May 25, 1999. In an open letter that Corse-Matin publishes exclusively, he calls on the president of the Republic



The tone is serious and sometimes borders on despair. At a time when the political class is solemnly mobilizing to make the rights of “political prisoners” heard in the Corsican Assembly, as a mark of unity in a once divisive issue, it is another voice, more unexpected, which arises to appeal to the Head of State.

In an open letter to the President of the Republic, Alain Ferrandi, sentenced to life imprisonment in the case of the assassination of Prefect Erignac on February 6, 1998, declines the anthem of human rights to challenge Emmanuel Macron: “Is this a state revenge? Is it a memorial posture?

Is this a political decision transcending common law? Or just but just as serious, of an arbitrary choice? “

DPS: “An illegitimate status”

Incarcerated on the continent since May 25, 1999, the nationalist prisoner has been multiplying in vain for ten years the requests for family reunification and parole. A final refusal was made to him on January 4 after an adversarial hearing at the central house in Poissy, in Yvelines.





Like Pierre Alessandri, the justice system constantly puts forward its registration in the register of particularly signaled detainees (DPS) to oppose an end of inadmissibility to its transfer to the island, no island prison being authorized to receive this inmate profile being the subject of close supervision with regard to “risk of escape and breach of public order.”

Sign that the subject is closely followed at the top of the State, on December 22, 2020 the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, had himself opposed the lifting of this statute for the two men. A status “ illegitimate with regard to his career in detention and used as a pretext to issue systematic refusals in defiance of common law “, in the opinion of Mes Françoise Davideau and Corine de Bernardi, the prisoners’ lawyers.

The request for a parliamentary inquiry

The head of government, arrested Tuesday at the National Assembly on the issue of prisoners, said he relied on a commission to establish the list of detainees under DSP status, against the opinion of which he had yet risen almost a year ago.

For their part, the councils of Alain Ferrandi now appeal to the deputies and request the opening of a parliamentary commission of inquiry on the status of DPS “which wrongly prohibits family reunification and imposes inhuman treatment on detainees.”

The beginning of a new fight, no doubt, in a politico-judicial soap opera which has lasted for almost 24 years and whose epilogue seems more endless every day.

