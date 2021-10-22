Alec Baldwin affair: the 20 worst filming accidents in history

As a cinematographer was killed on Thursday after actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun purportedly loaded with blank bullets for film purposes, take a look back at some of the most tragic accidents on the trays.

Fatal shot, explosion, or even crash … In terms of horror, the reality of film crews sometimes exceeds that of fiction.

Cover Up

Actor Jon-Erik Hexum died on the set of the Cover Up television series in 1984 after accidentally shooting himself while playing with a pistol between takes, not realizing it was loaded.

The Crow

Actor Brandon Lee also died of an accidental gunshot on March 31, 1993. He was shot in the stomach. As in the case of Alec Baldwin, the weapon used to fire during the scene was supposed to contain only blank bullets, and to detonate a device installed on his stomach. But the rigging had malfunctioned and the seriously injured Brandon Lee died despite emergency surgery.

Expandables 2

Stuntman Ken Lui was killed in October 2011 while performing in a rubber dinghy at the Ognyanovo Dam in Bulgaria. The Beijing native, 26, did not survive after being injured by the explosion of a vehicle, that of the character of Sylvester Stallone whose liner was also injured in the incident.

The Twilight Zone: The Movie

In 1983, while filming The Fourth Dimension by John Landis, actor Vic Morrow, along with two children aged 6 and 7, were killed in a helicopter crash. The pilot had lost control of the craft, probably after the damage caused by a debris of pyrotechnic effects on the ground on the rotor. The helicopter then crashed into one of the little girls, whom the actor had released under the effect of the blast. The latter and the other child were then beheaded by a blade of the aircraft.

The Walking Dead

After falling from 6 meters on the set of the 8th season of The Walking Dead, stuntman John Bernecker died of his injuries in hospital.

Taxi 2

During the shooting of the last sequence of the film, the cameraman Alain Dutartre was hit head-on by a vehicle. He died in hospital. Also injured during the accident, his assistant Jean-Michel Bar will have both fractured legs.

Top Gun

Aerobatic pilot Art Scholl died while filming Top Gun. He lost control of his aircraft by performing a flat-back spin as he flew over the Pacific. Neither the aircraft nor the body of the pilot had been found. The film was dedicated to him.

The Dark Knight: The Dark Knight

This 2008 film is not only actor Heath Ledger’s last. Special Effects Manager Conway Wickliffe has died after crashing into a tree while driving the Batmobile.





Resident Evil: Final Chapter

A few months after the motorcycle accident of a stuntwoman who had come out disfigured and amputated of an arm, Ricardo Cornelius, a technician, found her death, crushed by the fall of a Hummer fallen from a platform.

The Return of the Musketeers

Actor Roy Kinnear died in 1989 of a heart attack the day after a fall from a horse that had fractured his pelvis.

GI Jo: Conspiracy

Technician Mike Huber died in 2011 from injuries caused by mishandling a forklift that crashed into him.

xXx

A stuntman was fatally injured in 2002 after hitting a bridge in the Czech capital while shooting a paragliding sequence.

Deadpool 2

In 2017, Joi ‘SJ’ Harris was shooting a stunt in Vancouver, when she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed into glass. She was not wearing a helmet because the character she was voicing was not wearing one.

Noah’s ark

For the purposes of this film made in 1928 by Michael Curtiz, three extras were found drowned dead during the filming of a crowd scene taken by the waters.

Shark!

In 1969, stuntman Jose Marco was killed by a shark believed to have been put to sleep for the purposes of filming. The scene was kept in the film to the chagrin of director Samuel Fuller.

A vampire in Brooklyn

On the set of the movie A Vampire in Brooklyn in 1995, stuntwoman Sonja Davis, who dubbed actress Angela Bassett, died of a fall from 13 meters.

The Warrens of Virginia

Actress Martha Mansfield lost her life in 1923 after a member of the set threw a match near her dress, which set alight. She died less than twenty-four hours later in a San Antonio hospital.

Breath of the Storm (Comes a Horseman)

Jim Sheppard died in 1978 while dubbing actor Jason Robards in the western Comes a Horseman, starring James Caan and Jane Fonda. The 40-year-old was filming a scene in which he had to be dragged by a horse. The latter inadvertently deviated his trajectory and the stuntman died after having hit head-on a post which was in his way. The scene was also preserved in the film, cut just before the impact.

Angels from hell

Three pilots and a mechanic all died in various accidents on the set of this film, shot in 1930 and considered to be one of the very first talking cinema action films. The director, Howard Hughes, was himself seriously injured after losing control of his camera.

The conqueror

This film, also signed Howard Hugues, was marked by the contamination of many actors and technicians due to the proximity of a nuclear test site of the American army. In the thirty years that followed, 91 of the 220 people on set contracted cancer as a result of the project, including John Wayne, who died of cancer in 1979.