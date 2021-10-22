Alec Baldwin “devastated” after fatal shot during filming, 7th Art shocked



American actor Alec Baldwin, April 12, 2019 at a party in New York (United States) (AFP / Angela Weiss)

The American star Alec Baldwin said Friday he was “devastated” to have killed the day before, probably accidentally, a director of photography on the set of a western in the US state of New Mexico, an event as tragic as extremely rare in the cinema.



“Words fail me to express my amazement and sadness after the tragic accident which killed Halyna Hutchins”, wrote the comedian on Twitter, who activated on Thursday a gun used on the set of the film “Rust”, touching the director of photography, who later died of her injuries, as well as director Joel Souza.

“I am fully cooperating with the police investigation as to how this tragedy may have taken place and I am in contact with (the) husband (of Halyna Hutchins) to offer my support and his family,” adds the actor.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated by helicopter on Thursday to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medics.

“Rust” director Joel Souza, 48, was admitted to hospital before he could be discharged a few hours later, according to a tweet from “Rust” actress Frances Fisher who received a SMS from M. Souza.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, citing a production spokesperson, it was an “accident” involving a prop that had to be blank loaded. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Services also said the drama appeared to be related to a weapon serving as a prop on set.

The investigation continued on Friday and no prosecution has been initiated at this stage, the sheriff said in a statement on Thursday.



Filmmaker Halyna Hutchins on January 18, 2018 at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Sonia Recchia)

“Mr. Baldwin was questioned by police,” Sheriff spokesman Juan Rios told AFP. “He made statements and answered some questions. He introduced himself voluntarily and left the building after the interrogations were finished. No prosecution was initiated and no arrests were made.”





The local Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper published images of visibly distraught Alec Baldwin, taken in a parking lot after the tragedy. This publication specifies that its reporters saw the actor in tears after his questioning by investigators.

“The entire cast and crew are totally devastated by today’s tragedy, and we extend our sincere condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the production spokesperson said in a statement. . “We have stopped shooting the film for an indefinite period and are fully cooperating” with the investigation.

“Rust” is a western written and directed by Joel Souza, starring co-producer Alec Baldwin as outlaw Harland Rust, who fled with his 13-year-old grandson when the latter is convicted of an accidental homicide by hanging for murder.

– The previous Brandon Lee –



Halyna Hutchins lived in Los Angeles and was considered a rising star of American cinema. Born in Ukraine, she grew up in a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, according to her website.

In a statement to AFP, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the Ukrainian consulate in San Francisco was working with police to clarify the circumstances of his death.

The drama that claimed his life took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch, which is used extensively in westerns, and which was cordoned off by police.



The entrance to the emergency room at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center where director Joel Souza was transported, in Santa Fe, New Mexico (United States), October 21, 2021 (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Sam Wasson)

Aged 63, Alec Baldwin has made himself particularly popular in the United States in recent years by his imitations of Donald Trump in the famous satirical show “Saturday Night Live”.

In “The Singer and the Billionaire” and “Guet-Apens”, he co-starred with Kim Basinger. The two formed a couple of the most glamorous of the time before a very acrimonious divorce.

In the 2000s, the New York actor had received two Emmy Awards, equivalent to the Oscars for American television, for the “sitcom” “30 Rock” where he played a studio boss opposite Tina Fey. With its seven seasons, the comedy had signed a real success for Baldwin and considerably improved his reputation as an actor.

In March 1993, actor Brandon Lee, son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, then 27, died on the set of “The Crow” after being injured in the stomach by a bullet stuck in the body. barrel and dislodged by the detonation of a blank cartridge. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation had concluded with the “negligence”.

