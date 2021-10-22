More

    Alec Baldwin says he is “devastated” after fatal shooting during filming

    The American actor killed, presumably by accident, the director of photography and injured the director of the western he was shooting in New Mexico.

    “There are no words.” American actor Alec Baldwin thinks he is “devastated” to have probably accidentally killed a director of photography on the set of a western in the state of New Mexico. “Words fail me to express my amazement and sadness after the tragic accident which killed Halyna Hutchins”, wrote the comedian, Friday, October 22, on Twitter.

    The star claims “fully” cooperate “with the police investigation as to how this tragedy could have taken place and I am in contact with Halyna Hutchins’ husband to offer my support to her and her family”.

    According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff, thea director of photography Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza “were shot and wounded when Alec Baldwin unloaded a gun used for filming” from the movie Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medics. Joel Souza, 48, was hospitalized for a few hours.


