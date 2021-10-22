Alec Baldwin says he is “devastated” after fatal shooting during filming

The American actor killed, presumably by accident, the director of photography and injured the director of the western he was shooting in New Mexico.

“There are no words.” American actor Alec Baldwin thinks he is “devastated” to have probably accidentally killed a director of photography on the set of a western in the state of New Mexico. “Words fail me to express my amazement and sadness after the tragic accident which killed Halyna Hutchins”, wrote the comedian, Friday, October 22, on Twitter.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.



The star claims “fully” cooperate “with the police investigation as to how this tragedy could have taken place and I am in contact with Halyna Hutchins’ husband to offer my support to her and her family”.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff, thea director of photography Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza “were shot and wounded when Alec Baldwin unloaded a gun used for filming” from the movie Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medics. Joel Souza, 48, was hospitalized for a few hours.