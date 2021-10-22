Alix (Koh-Lanta) accused of racism against Coumba and Namadia, the adventurer takes a radical decision

Alix makes strategic choices in Koh-Lanta, the legend. Decisions that do not pass with some Internet users who do not hesitate to call her a racist on social networks. She intends to file a complaint.
Alix Noblat is talking about her a lot at the moment. The candidate of Koh-Lanta, the legend broadcast every Tuesday from 9:05 pm on TF1 divides Internet users. Between his sanguine character and his strategies to save his place, Mathieu’s girlfriend, a former candidate for Koh Lanta, finds itself under fire from criticism on social networks. If she admits to accepting them when they concern her game or her personality on the camp, the young woman is much less understanding when some allow themselves to treat her as a racist, in private messages.
A strategy misinterpreted by Internet users
In question, his vote against Namadia during the last council. As a reminder, a turnaround that no one had seen coming took place this Tuesday, October 19, in Koh Lanta. Clémence Castel, holder of an immunity amulet since her return from the island of the banished decided to give it to Alix in order to save her. A precious gift since the latter had the vast majority of ballots against her. It is therefore Namadia who was eliminated after receiving the votes of Alix, Clémence and Alexandra against him. A choice she explained in a recent Instagram story: “I voted against Namadia only because he already had a vote against him (arriving last in the immunity test) and that I was in danger. “No link, therefore, with the theory of some Internet users who do not hesitate to say that it is racist, in view of this choice and its undisguised enmities with Coumba or even Jade.
Alix will file a complaint
This Friday, October 22, the main interested party therefore spoke on her social networks to take stock of the hate messages she has received since last Tuesday: “What bothers me is that people think I am racist because I vote for Jade, Namadia and Coumba.“Personal attacks based on feelings which will not remain without consequences if we are to believe the words of the young woman:”These are the messages that come out through my eyes. These people don’t know me in real life and have nothing to do. I will file a complaint and they will have to answer for their actions.“