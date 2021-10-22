Alix wants to recruit Hugo the lawyer / Ludo and Noémie as a couple – Un si grand soleil October 29, 2021 (episode 763) | Such a big sun

Discover the detailed summary of Un si grand soleil season 4 in advance episode 763 of Friday, October 29, 2021 on France 2. Alix understood that Ludo was in love, she is looking for a replacement to continue the business. Claudine and Clément want to remain friends.



Janet is worried, Emmy is by her side… the police station says Becker is in intervention. Clément ends up calling Janet 2 seconds to tell her that he is in the hospital but that he is fine.

Claudine is fine, she is out of the woods… she will stay a few days under observation for safety.

Becker tells Janet what happened with Tristan / Claudine. Clément sees Janet in a wedding dress, he tells her that she is beautiful. Janet seems to have forgiven Clement, they kiss.

Alix comes to the zoo to see Ludo: she has managed to find a very rich client for him. But Ludo tells him to stop… because he has fallen in love. He thinks this job prevents him from having real relationships. Alix talks to Ludo about her worries with her husband who wants to get the house back.

Alix cannot find a replacement for Ludo… but the latter accepts one last time with the wealthy client.

Sabine comes to see her mother Claudine at the hospital… she tells her how worried she was. She can’t wait for her to come home.





Tristan Chapuis is brought before the judge for manslaughter and attempted murder. Lanvin will be released. Bernier congratulates his teams on “good work”.

Alice tries to understand why Ludo left in 2 seconds at Noémie. He says he doesn’t feel ready for a loving relationship… he says he suffered a lot with Johanna.

Alix and Laetitia have lunch at the hut: she tells him that she must stop depending on Ludo. Alix asks Laetitia to help her with a wild casting, she accepts. They see the guys parade by the pool: Laetitia thinks that Hugo (the lawyer) has potential. Alix decides to go in crab mode to talk to him.

Alix invites Hugo for a drink, he accepts but tells him that she is not shy.

A so big sun in advance episode 763 of October 29, 2021: Ludo goes for it with Noémie







Bilal confides in Maryline that he has fallen in love with Robin but he is afraid of suffering. Ludo tells them that he is going to stop thinking about love, he goes by bike to join Noémie at her farm. And it matches, she kisses him.

Ludo and Noémie try to sleep together but he has a breakdown.

Claudine thanks Clément for being there as always. Claudine admits that she has feelings for him, even 12 years later. Becker regrets having excluded her from his life… it was just that he was in too much pain.

Claudine wishes Clément the best of luck with Janet and she hopes that both of them will remain friends.

