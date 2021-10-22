“All for everything” for Bagnaia against Quartararo

Before claiming his first MotoGP victory, Pecco Bagnaia was 70 points behind a Fabio Quartararo who seemed to be flying over the championship. Three races later, he may have pocketed two wins and climbed two places higher in the general classification, he only reduced his delay by 18 units, leaving between the leader and him a chasm that could prove to be impossible. to be filled in the short time still available.

Since no competitor will ever admit defeat until mathematics has given its verdict, the Italian driver enters the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna this week, seeking to dodge the fact that this test will offer his opponent a first opportunity to close the debate. Bagnaia knows what he has to do to delay the deadline and keep his hopes alive. “For me, the only thing I can do to try to stay in the championship fight is win”, he sums up. “We know that 52 points is a lot, but we will try. We still have a possibility, so we will try.”

If he only very recently experienced the exhilaration of victory in MotoGP, the Ducati rider just managed to win on the same circuit of Misano last month, during the first of the two Grands Prix reserved for this track. he knows so well that he walks it regularly in training with a road bike. To those who would like to announce him the favorite a little prematurely, he answers cautiously: “This weekend will be different. The conditions are different and it looks like it could rain on Friday and Saturday so the work for the race could be more difficult.”

“We will see”, he continues, resigned to investing all his strength in his last chance: “It is certain that this weekend I will have to give it all and try to do something.”

Valentino Rossi, mentor of the young Turinese, shares the opinion of his pupil, to whom he advises a radical solution to resist Quartararo: to dominate completely this weekend. “The difference is 52 points. I think Fabio is going to want to finish as soon as possible, so he will try Sunday. If it gets longer it’s always more difficult, then he will try the maximum on Sunday. For Pecco, I ‘m going to try it on Sunday. I have already said that my advice is to do as in Misano 1: pole position, fastest lap and victory of the race.That’s the smartest thing I can say to Pecco! [rires]”





“I think anyway it’s a big challenge between Pecco and Fabio and that they deserve to fight for the title. It’s a shame that Pecco lost points during the season. Maybe it could have been more fun if they had been closer. Certainly not for Fabio but for the people around. “

Not the year planned to play the title

Arriving in MotoGP after winning the intermediate category title in 2018, Bagnaia admits having exceeded his own expectations by fighting for the Grail in his third season, the first in the colors of the official Ducati team. In hollow, he reveals a vision of things that is simple: if he lets his luck slip this time, it will be all the more formidable next season, when he has accumulated enough experience to return to combat.

“Of course our ambition is to improve all the time and, given my last two seasons in MotoGP, this year was not the year where I was going to try to win the championship. I have had a lot of difficulties in recent years. years, I fell a lot and broke my shin last year. So I had problems and this year my goal was to continue my progress “, he explains.

“I think we took a step forward after the summer break, then another in the last few races. So I’m happy with the work we did in the last few races, but our job could clearly be better there. ‘next year”, concludes the Italian pilot.