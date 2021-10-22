Amazon has yet to communicate the hearings to the clubs

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

The figures are long overdue. This Thursday, the president of LOSC Olivier Létang was the guest of BFM Business. The Lille leader notably mentioned TV rights. Since the start of the season, Amazon Prime has been in charge of broadcasting, in large part, the French Ligue 1 championship. The broadcaster had acquired last June, to everyone’s surprise, the TV rights to the competition for 250 million euros. More exactly, eight out of ten posters per day are broadcast by the American video platform. But the latter has still not communicated the hearings to the clubs concerned, while the eleventh day starts this Friday (Saint-Etienne receives Angers at 9 p.m.).

“You have necessarily followed the business aspect of TV rights in France with the major problem we had with Mediapro last year, began by recalling Olivier Létang at the microphone of BFM Business. We found a solution and, for we, business leaders, the worst is uncertainty. When the TV rights contracts were signed for three seasons with Amazon Prime, Canal + and Free, this gave us more certainty and we have new entrant with Amazon. But we don’t have the numbers. ” A situation that does not yet seem to worry the Lille leader. “For now, I think it’s still too early because the channel was launched very recently. They are waiting a bit to see how the subscription campaigns are going,” explained Olivier Létang.

An investment fund for league 1: “We agreed on the principle, but this is the beginning. We must agree on the distribution and then find a fund ready to enter at 8 to 12%, which would represent 1.2 / 1.5 billion euros “

Olivier Létang, @losclive pic.twitter.com/sdpe6ShNmd – BFM Business (@bfmbusiness) October 21, 2021