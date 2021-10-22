American multimillionaire Robert Durst officially charged with murdering his wife

The indictment comes days after she was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her best friend, who is likely to testify in the case

The rich and sulphurous New York heir Robert Drurst has been officially charged with the murder of his wife Kathleen, who disappeared in 1982, we learned on Friday, October 22, a few days after his sentence to life imprisonment for the murder of his best friend, likely to testify on this matter. A criminal complaint drafted by a New York State Police investigator, accusing the 78-year-old multimillionaire of second degree murder, was filed Tuesday in court in Lewisboro, near New York.

The Westchester County District Attorney in New York State has already started assembling a grand jury to determine whether Robert Durst can stand trial for the murder. According to a source close to the file, “the two procedures are separate, but if Robert Durst were to die”, the one before the grand jury would automatically be terminated. According to his lawyer, the multimillionaire had to be placed on life support last weekend after contracting Covid-19.





Bullet in the head

Robert Durst was sentenced on October 14 to life in prison by a court in Los Angeles, without the possibility of parole, for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman. The multimillionaire was convicted of killing his friend with a bullet in the head at the victim’s home in 2000, in Beverly Hills, to prevent him from speaking to the police about his wife’s disappearance. Appeared diminished in court, in a wheelchair, he had pleaded not guilty.

Black sheep of one of the greatest families of New York real estate, Robert Durst was arrested in March 2015 on the eve of the broadcast of the last episode of “The Jinx”. The series returned to a bloody chapter in his life: the death of a neighbor he was accused of having dismembered and thrown into the sea, a crime for which he had been acquitted.

In “The Jinx” Robert Durst seemed to make an involuntary confession, whispering to himself: “I killed them all, of course.”