American multimillionaire Robert Durst officially charged with murdering his wife

The rich and sulphurous New York heir Robert Durst was officially charged with the murder of his wife Kathleen, who disappeared in 1982, we learned from a judicial source on Friday, a few days after his sentence to life imprisonment for the murder of her best friend, likely to testify on this affair. A criminal complaint drafted by a New York State Police investigator, accusing the 78-year-old multimillionaire of second degree murder, was filed Tuesday in court in Lewisboro, near New York, according to a court document obtained. by AFP.

This step comes as according to US media reports, the Westchester County District Attorney in New York State has already begun convening a grand jury to determine whether Robert Durst can stand trial for the murder. According to a source familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity, “the two procedures are separate, but if Robert Durst were to die”, The one before the grand jury would automatically be terminated. According to his lawyer, quoted by the Los Angeles Times, Robert Durst had to be placed on life support last weekend after contracting Covid-19.

“The Jinx”

Made famous by an HBO documentary, “The JinxRobert Durst was sentenced on October 14 to life imprisonment by a Los Angeles court, without the possibility of parole, for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman. The multimillionaire was convicted of killing his friend with a bullet to the head at Susan Berman’s home in 2000, in Beverly Hills, to prevent him from speaking to the police about his wife’s disappearance. Appeared diminished in court, in a wheelchair, he had pleaded not guilty.

Black sheep of one of the biggest families of New York real estate, Robert Durst was arrested in March 2015 on the eve of the broadcast of the last episode of “The Jinx“. The series returned to a bloody chapter in his life: the death of a neighbor he was accused of having dismembered and thrown into the sea, a crime for which he had been acquitted. In “The Jinx” Robert Durst seemed to make an involuntary admission, whispering to himself: “I killed them all, of course.“