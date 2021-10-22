More

    Among Us: a release date on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One, and an update on physical editions

    The popularity ofAmong Us has certainly fallen since its explosion last year, but it remains a staple of games with friends, which should last over time. The developers are also actively working on a fifth map, additional roles and other new features.

    And they also have portages on Playstation and Xbox, the title is currently only playable on Switch, PC, iOS and Android. A release in 2021 had been promised for a long time, but it was beginning to be delayed: good news, Among Us launch date has just been set for December 14 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. And as expected, it will integrate the Game Pass from D-Day, will offer Ratchet & Clank skins at the house of Playstation and will be compatible cross-play.

    The physical versions for consoles are also still relevant, but if the’Crewmate Edition will be released on December 14 in Europe priced at € 29.99 (available for pre-order here), the editions Impostor and Ejected at 49.99 and 89.99 € will not appear until 2022.

    Read also: Among Us: devs express their displeasure at the brazen plagiarism of Fortnite Imposters, the new permanent mode


