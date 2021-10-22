Among Us: official release date on consoles, including PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, and a surprise

After winning everything in 2020, despite a late success, going so far as to inspire the developers of Fortnite for their Impostors mode, the game of Innersloth continues its race on a whole new ground: the home consoles. These versions were also long overdue, but their release hits the mark because the game teams have just announced the official launch date on consoles, as well as a little surprise for Sony and Microsoft players.

During E3, the Innersloth teams decided to offer some clarification on the content to come in 2021 with, on the program, a new game mode, called Hide & Seek, new roles, an even larger capacity, as well as new cosmetics and colors. However, the studio was particularly discreet on the subject of releases on home consoles, in addition to the announcement of collector editions.

It must be said that the developers are hard at work to preserve the success of the title. A twist that literally exceeded them, in addition to inflicting monumental pressure on them. But the latter have not let go and have done their best to refine the console release so that it is ready for the end of the year 2021.

An impostor during the Christmas season?

It is now confirmed from Innersloth: Among Us to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on December 14. A judiciously chosen period for the game of deduction in which an impostor tries to sow discord within a crew: the perfect analogy of Christmas family meals, one might say!





The Innersloth studio has also thought of everything for these end-of-year celebrations since Among Us will not arrive in our lounges empty-handed. Indeed, whether on the side of Sony or Microsoft, no one is forgotten: PS5 and PS4 gamers will be entitled to an exclusive Ratchet & Clank themed skin, while Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One gamers will be able to revel in a release on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

Note that the game will benefit from all existing content and various updates. In addition, always to stay connected with the end of year celebrations, the game will have crossplay functionality for both consoles from each manufacturer.

You can find the details of the different editions as well as their content on the Innersloth website, below.

