an agreement almost reached with Paulo Fonseca?

Looking for a manager after dismissing Steve Bruce from his post, Newcastle may have found what they are looking for. The lucky winner has a good chance of being Paulo Fonseca according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Free of any contract since his departure from AS Roma after a disappointing seventh place last season, Paulo Fonseca has a good chance of finding a sidelines in the coming days. Close to joining Tottenham last summer, the Portuguese coach could still join England and more precisely the 19th in the Newcastle championship.

Since the arrival of the Saudis, the coaching position has been the most talked about issue. After dismissing Steve Bruce from his post following the defeat of the Magpies against Tottenham (2-3), the English club has a good chance of welcoming Paulo Fonseca. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, a salary agreement would be close to being found between the two parties. It is a contract based on the long term that is mentioned. Once the salary is fixed, the Portuguese would only have to wait for the “green light” from the board of directors of the Toons to start this new adventure.





An ambitious project for Paulo Fonseca

If his arrival were to be formalized, Paulo Fonseca would be the first coach appointed by the Saudis to achieve Newcastle’s great ambitions, namely to fight for the long term for the Premier League title. According to The Telegraph, the current 19th in the championship would offer the technician renowned for promoting an offensive game, a salary of € 7 million per year. According to the English media, the Portuguese would have even impressed the leader of the club Amanda Staveley.

The next few hours will be decisive to know if the Magpies have finally found the ideal trainer to start a new cycle.