an enrichment bug forces Amazon to suspend server transfers

New World players took advantage of a loophole allowing duplicate gold coins. They will be banned, Amazon said.

New World is the phenomenon of this new season, with thousands of players connected at the same time. However, flaws in the game were quickly detected and immediately exploited by malicious users. Some discovered that it was possible to easily earn money by duplicating gold coins, due to a bug related to the update allowing server transfer.

Amazon reacted quickly. In a statement shared on October 21, the multinational announced sanctions: those who have abused this loophole a little too much will be banned. Developers have access to data that will allow them to identify rascals. ” If necessary, we will also remove the gold and items », Indicates the firm.

New World players continue to exploit loopholes

Amazon quickly discovered how some people were able to make money with just a few clicks. ” Since the start of transfers [de serveurs], we have identified a small number of players who, after switching servers, find themselves in an invalid data state that prevents their character from registering properly. »A godsend for some players who, thanks to disconnections / reconnections, were able to transfer money to friends without the transaction affecting their bank account (as frozen in time).

This bug caused developers to temporarily suspend the opportunity to change servers. ” We have paused transfers and are working on how to avoid this issue in the future. ”Says Amazon. To date, over 150,000 gamers have migrated – and “ a small number of them “Are affected by the data problem. It’s a shame, since the feature was highly anticipated by the community – already plagued by guild raiders.

Please read this notice regarding suspension of server transfers.https: //t.co/iTRIdNObY5 – New World (@playnewworld) October 21, 2021

This means of creating a lot of money of course sowed panic, underlines this subject published on Reddit as soon as the flaw was discovered. I have to say that New World must deal with a major structural problem: a deflationary economy (falling prices), built around users who prefer to barter rather than pay with gold coins, because there is not enough money (obtained through quest rewards for example) in circulation. Add to that a bug allowing a handful of players to get rich and you have an even more difficult situation to hold – while New World is thought to last over the long term.

