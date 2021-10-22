An exceptional bonus for public finance officers

The agents of the General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP) will receive an exceptional allowance. This bonus will be paid in December to reward their “commitment” during the health crisis, the Ministry of the Economy announced on Friday.

“Thanks to the transformation ambitions provided for in its 2020-2022 objectives and resources contract, the DGFiP has freed up financial leeway that it can reuse”, explains Bercy in a press release.

“She wished to guide them for the benefit of the agents who have fully mobilized within the framework of the implementation of public policies during these last months”, adds the ministry.

120 euros for category A

Within the framework of an agreement signed, once is not customary, by the trade unions representative of the DGFiP (Solidaires, CGT, FO and CFDT / CFTC), civil servants and contractual agents will receive in particular an “exceptional indemnity and not renewable “by 120 euros for category A staff, 170 euros for B and 250 euros for C.

Category A + agents will obtain career facilitation through “promotion measures”.

A cost of 16 million euros

This compensation effort for agents represents approximately 16 million euros. The unions also have a commitment that similar negotiations will be reopened for 2022.





Finally, a fund endowed with 10 million euros will be created to improve “the working environment of the agents”, specifies Bercy.

“This is not a great victory, but it is a first step forward in a difficult context of purchasing power”, welcomes Anne Guyot Welke, general secretary of Solidaires Finances publique (1st union). “Some savings were made during the crisis, and they wanted to reinject them. It is nevertheless insufficient in view of the liabilities that we drag in the public service.”

The union official underlines that the successive reorganizations within the DGFiP, which had more than 97,000 agents in 2020, have caused 30,000 job cuts since 2008. The ministry recalls for its part that 5,000 positions were to disappear between 2020 and 2022.

“The DGFiP is in fact pursuing its modernization objectives and accelerating its digital transformation for the benefit of agents, users and partners”, explains Bercy in its press release.

The unions had them denounced the announced “breakage” of an administration which intends to reorganize its services, to lighten its network and to close treasuries.