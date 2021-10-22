an ideal case for photography, but also for video

Sony announced this Thursday its new full frame camera body, the Sony A7 IV, a camera that can also serve as a good video camera.

As one might expect, Sony did present, this Thursday, its new full frame hybrid camera aimed at both photographers and videographers, the Sony Alpha 7 Mark IV, or Sony A7 IV.

This new case is presented when the manufacturer’s Alpha 7 range was in desperate need of renewal, the Sony A7 III being released in 2018. In the meantime, the Japanese firm has updated its A7S and A7R ranges, dedicated respectively to video and the photo with the A7R IV and A7S III. The hybrid model was therefore entitled to its refresh with the announcement of the A7 IV on Thursday.

A case designed as well for photography …

Sony is giving this new model a big update, first on the photo sensor side. Exit the 24 megapixel sensor, the A7 IV offers this time a backlit 33 megapixel sensor for better defined images. It also includes the new Bionz XR image processor, already used on the Sony A7S III, but also on the very high end of the manufacturer, the Sony A1.

With these characteristics, the Sony A7 IV is able to go from a sensitivity of 50 to 204,800 ISO with 15 stops of dynamic range. Note also that the sensor is equipped with 759 autofocus points and that it is able to ensure not only a follow-up of the faces, but also of the eyes of humans, animals and even birds.

Particularly practical functions in burst mode where the Sony A7 IV can capture up to 10 shots per second with the mechanical shutter. Speaking of speed, the Sony Alpha 7 IV can go up to a shutter of 1 / 8000s. Finally, note that 10 creative look presets are available not only for the photo, but also for the video.

… only for the video

On the video side, Sony has also improved its formula. While the Sony A7 III was capped at 4K quality at 30p, the new Sony A7 IV allows 4K up to 60p in addition to Full HD at 120p. The box can also record Ultra HD sequences in 4: 2: 2 10 bits. Of course, the video mode will also allow you to take advantage of eye tracking on humans, animals or birds, but Sony has integrated a little novelty with the focus breathing compensation to prevent the lens from cropping the image. when changing the focus.





The Sony A7 IV // Source: Sony The screen of the Sony A7 IV can be rotated 360 degrees // Source: Sony

The orientation of both photo and video of the Sony A7 IV is found even in the ergonomics of the housing. Indeed, Sony has integrated a small dial to automatically switch from one mode to another. The device will also separately record the shooting parameters for photos and those for video sequences. And while we are talking about ergonomics, Sony took advantage of this refresh of the range to add a particularly awaited function: the screen on ball that can rotate 360 ​​degrees. This three-inch LCD monitor can display up to one million dots. Tactile, it will also allow you to navigate directly in the menus and to adjust the focus.

The Sony A7 IV will be offered in France during the month of December. It will be available for 2,800 euros without a lens or 3,000 euros with a Sony FE 28-70mm lens (f / 3.5-5.6).