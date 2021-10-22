An individual arrested for concealing income in virtual currencies

A detainee was taken into custody this week on suspicion of having hidden large income from trading virtual currencies from the tax authorities.

Police investigators seized several ingots and dozens of gold and silver coins as well as € 1.5 million in cryptocurrency holdings.

If he had not been implicated in a traffic litigation case, the fraud might not have been discovered. Heard by a magistrate during his detention, a man reported a lifestyle that did not correspond to the declared income. And the sums passed in silence do not fall under the error of inattention, given the extent of the discoveries of the investigators.





Investigations by cyber specialists from the Lille research section revealed that the suspect was buying large amounts of gold with bitcoins. The precious metal was then kept at home pending resale abroad.

At his home, the gendarmes found 10 kg of gold in ingots and more than 250 pieces of gold and silver, all valued at 500,000 euros. Added to this is the seizure of cryptocurrency assets reaching 1.5 million euros. In addition to concealment from the tax authorities, investigations are continuing to determine the origin of the initial funds, investigators suspecting a money laundering mechanism.