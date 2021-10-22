More

    Analyst recommendations: Hermès, Kering, L’Oréal, Vivendi, Ipsen, Pernod Ricard, Ubisoft, Analyst recommendations

    Business


    This weekend is full of changes in recommendations, notably for Kering, Pernord Ricard and Ubisoft, and price targets for Hermès, L’Oréal, Vivendi and Ipsen.

    HERMES INTL

    HERMES INTL

    Analysts’ recommendations: Hermès, Kering, L’Oréal, Vivendi, Ipsen, Pernod Ricard, Ubisoft | Photo credits: Tooykrub / Shutterstock.com

    Hermès International : Deutsche Bank revises upwards its target price of 880 euros to 1,260 euros, remaining to “keep”.


    Kering : Jefferies, with the “purchase” on the title, lowers its target price of 10 euros to 740 euros. It is the same for Citi which revises downwards its objective from 908 euros to 846 euros.

    L’Oreal : Citi is targeting 355 euros, against 325 euros previously.

    Pernod Ricard : Jefferies, for the purchase, revises upwards its target price from 225 euros to 230 euros. Review shared by Citi, Berenberg (“purchase”) and Bernstein (“online performance”) who also raise their target from 200 to 205 euros, 206 to 214 euros and from 196 euros to 200 euros, respectively.

    Vivendi : Credit Suisse raises its price target from 13.2 euros to 13.7 euros and continues to “outperform”.

    Ubisoft : Jefferies raises its recommendation to “keep” to “buy” but lowers its target price from 61 euros to 60 euros.

    Ipsen : Credit Suisse is targeting 92 euros, against 90 euros previously.


    Invest



    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe government denies having mandated anyone to dialogue with terrorist groups linked to al-Qaeda
    Next articlea high-level sportswoman beheaded by the Taliban

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC