Analyst recommendations: Hermès, Kering, L’Oréal, Vivendi, Ipsen, Pernod Ricard, Ubisoft, Analyst recommendations

This weekend is full of changes in recommendations, notably for Kering, Pernord Ricard and Ubisoft, and price targets for Hermès, L’Oréal, Vivendi and Ipsen.



Hermès International : Deutsche Bank revises upwards its target price of 880 euros to 1,260 euros, remaining to “keep”.





Kering : Jefferies, with the “purchase” on the title, lowers its target price of 10 euros to 740 euros. It is the same for Citi which revises downwards its objective from 908 euros to 846 euros.

L’Oreal : Citi is targeting 355 euros, against 325 euros previously.

Pernod Ricard : Jefferies, for the purchase, revises upwards its target price from 225 euros to 230 euros. Review shared by Citi, Berenberg (“purchase”) and Bernstein (“online performance”) who also raise their target from 200 to 205 euros, 206 to 214 euros and from 196 euros to 200 euros, respectively.

Vivendi : Credit Suisse raises its price target from 13.2 euros to 13.7 euros and continues to “outperform”.

Ubisoft : Jefferies raises its recommendation to “keep” to “buy” but lowers its target price from 61 euros to 60 euros.

Ipsen : Credit Suisse is targeting 92 euros, against 90 euros previously.



