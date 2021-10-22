Angers: Claude Puel’s hot reaction to his future

After the draw torn in the last moments of AS Saint-Etienne against Angers (2-2), Claude Puel (60 years old), however threatened by his supporters before the meeting, did not wish to give any clue on the rest of his career with the Greens, but all the same denied a crisis meeting with the leaders of Saint-Etienne.





What follows after this advertisement

“There was no crisis meeting, it was a meeting like every week, not a crisis meeting, sorry. My situation … I stay focused on my players. To see them as I see them tonight, not to let go, it’s nice. There are young players who live through difficult and very formative things in a difficult environment linked to our situation, they show quality. What they went through tonight is difficult. I would have liked them to be rewarded with a victory. My position is that of a coach close to his players, who wants his players to take their quality to find more efficiency. What interests me is to remain pragmatic, to be professional. I am close to my players and I want to go for a victory. We have a quality group, if we manage to move up the rankings, everything will happen naturally ”, he explained on Prime Video.

the classification of Ligue 1