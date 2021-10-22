Angers SCO: pushed towards the exit, Claude Puel announces the color!

Humiliated last weekend on the lawn of RC Strasbourg (5-1), theAS Saint-Etienne has no choice but to win this Friday against Angers SCO at the opening of the 11th day of Ligue 1.

Last in Ligue 1 with only 4 points on the clock, ASSE, which is the worst attack and the worst defense in the championship, is already seeing the specter of relegation to Ligue 2 hovering over its head.

Pushed towards the exit by the supporters of AS Saint-Etienne, Claude Puel is therefore clearly on an ejection seat, and a defeat against Angers would undoubtedly mean the end of the Saint-Etienne adventure of the native of Castres. A strong pressure which obviously does not affect Puel, who in front of the journalists declared to completely disregard this.





“I’ve been in football for a while. It’s not a caring world. The most important thing is to stay focused on my job, to give everything with my staff and to be in the fight ( …) There is no pressure. I consider myself on a mission in this club. We have to give the best of ourselves in relation to a difficult situation, not now but since my arrival for various reasons on which I am concerned. expressed. I don’t want to go back over it. You have to be in the action “, said Puel.

Note that for the match against Angers, Claude Puel will be deprived of Etienne Green, Timothée Kolodziejczak and Miguel Trauco all three injured, as well as Zaydou Youssouf who is suspended. Puel can nevertheless count on the return of Yvann Maçon who had been away from the field since September 12.