Announcements by Jean Castex on the rise in fuel prices: the opposition denounces a “tinkering”

Jean Castex on the television news set of TF1, October 21, 2021. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

Compensation of 100 euros to cope with soaring prices at the pump. The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, unveiled, Thursday, October 21, on the 8:00 p.m. television set of TF1, the government’s response to concerns about soaring fuel prices and purchasing power.

Rather than a check to motorists, a ” Gaz factory “ according to Jean Castex, or a reduction in taxes – “It’s not just gasoline” which is increasing – the government has chosen a third way: that of paying 3.8 billion euros to grant aid to all French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month, whether they own a car or not. “A middle class allowance”, estimated the Prime Minister. But the reactions were not long in coming, from the left to the far right.

“Fortunately there is the presidential election coming up, ironically rejoiced Xavier Bertrand, Friday morning, on the airwaves of France Bleu Belfort-Montbéliard. It was not until the second half of October that they finally decided to make a gesture. But what world do they live in? ” If the nomination contestant on the right believes that this “Measure does good”, he considers that he “Need additional measures”. In his sights, in particular: lowering taxes. “It is not normal for the State to fill its coffers when the French wallet is empty. ” Senator Les Républicains de Vendée, Bruno Retailleau, denounces him, “A new wooden check financed by debt”, who “Do not solve anything” to purchasing power issues.





“Speculos”

On the side of the extreme right also the establishment of this compensation of 100 euros is very criticized: too little, too late. “The government understands nothing about the suffering of the French, their social distress, estimated the interim president of the National Gathering, Jordan Bardella, on Franceinfo, Thursday morning. The government comes to explain to us, while 60% of the price of gasoline is made up of taxes, that it comes to give a speculos check of 100 euros, it is delirium. ” On her Twitter account, the RN presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen, estimated that “Only the reduction in VAT on gas, electricity and fuels will help relieve the purchasing power of all households before winter”.

On the left, the Socialist Party candidate, Anne Hidalgo, regretted on his Twitter account that the announcements of Jean Caxtex “Are improvised and are not up to the task of the French who are struggling to make ends meet”. ” I say it again. In an exceptional situation, an exceptional measure: a massive and temporary reduction in the tax on gasoline ”, she added, recalling her wish to lower VAT on fuel prices from 20% to 5.5% “The time of the crisis”.

“One-off boost”

According to the MEP for La France insoumise (LFI) Manuel Bompard, the establishment of the “Middle class check” made “Very DIY”. “There was a much simpler, immediate solution, which was to freeze fuel prices, he explained on the set of BFM, Thursday evening. Mr. Castex managed to do it on gas, although it was far too late, but at least he had managed to find the manual to do it. It would suffice to say that we are blocking gasoline prices to ensure that they stop rising. “ And for the elected LFI, the government should have asked “The question of involving those who have put their pockets in their pockets since the start of the year. I am thinking of the suppliers, Total in 2020 is 7.6 billion dividends. We could have put them to work, but that doesn’t surprise me ”.

The boss of Force Ouvrière, Yves Veyrier, hailed on Franceinfo this “Positive announcement”, but was as worried as this “One-off boost” based on “The bet that inflation is temporary”. For his part, the president of the UFC-Que Choisir, Alain Bazot, denounces a measure “Not immediate, not fair and not targeted”. ” Wanting to make it too simple, we take a measure that does not take into account the real expenses ”, he regretted Thursday evening on Franceinfo, believing that some people who “Hardly use a car will receive 100 euros” while for those who ride a lot, ” the 100 euros are not up to the expenses ”.