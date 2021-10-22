Antoine Kombouaré chases two worries away with Kolo Muani

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the most expensive transfers

Present in front of the media this Thursday two days before the reception of Clermont, Antoine Kombouaré spoke at length on the case of Randal Kolo Muani at FC Nantes. If the international Under-21s achieves excellent matches, his lack of realism in the area of ​​truths nevertheless begins to be singled out by observers.

SEE ALSO: ALL NEWS FROM FC NANTES

In front or on the right, it is the same for “RKM”

Its use on the right or in the axis is also debating, Kanak did not try to step aside: “I prefer when he scores goals and makes us win matches. No matter the position. He is a very strong and versatile player. He plays in the axis, for me he is an attacker. But he is able to play to the right and to the left. It depends on the matches, the opponents, its form. What is important is that he enjoys the field, ”he explained.

Result more important than performance

And concerning his worries at the finish, Kombouaré admits being a lot in the exchange: “It’s like the team, sometimes there are positive cycles and it works. And other times when it can be a bit more complicated. You have to be able to talk about it and work with it. It shouldn’t be a problem. But the most important thing is that today we win. Sometimes thanks to Randal. Other times he doesn’t score but we keep winning. It’s okay with me. Individual performance is important to him, his family, and his agents. For me, the team has to win ”.





Remarks transcribed by Ouest-France.