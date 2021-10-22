Apple, Google, LVMH … The 15 most powerful brands in the world

More

    American companies are as influential in the world as ever. The 2021 edition of the Best Global Brands ranking, produced by Interbrand, underlines this. Again, Nike, Disney, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s are among the top 20 most powerful brands on the planet. But the tech giants still occupy the top of this ranking. The Covid-19 pandemic, containment and the rise of teleworking have only strengthened their place in our lives.

    At the end of the crisis, and while the economy is picking up strong, all the brands in the ranking posted a 10% jump in their value, according to the brand strategy consulting firm. In 2020, the total increase was limited to 1.3%. The electric vehicle brand Tesla represents the biggest gain, with a value soaring 184% and a jump of 26 places in the rankings.

    Within the top 100, only one brand made its entry this year: the French Sephora, specialized in perfumes and cosmetics, owned by the luxury group LVMH, which is the main shareholder of five brands in total – Sephora, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Hennessy and Dior – within the ranking, a record.

    Interbrand, a subsidiary of the American communications company Omnicom, establishes its ranking based on three main criteria:

    • The financial performance of the brand’s products and services;
    • The role of the brand in purchasing decisions;
    • The competitive strength of the brand and its ability to build loyalty and sustainably support demand in order to generate future profits.

    Here are the 15 most powerful brands in the world according to the consulting firm:

    15. Facebook

    Facebook / Facebook Page

    Valuation: $ 36 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 3%

    14. Tesla

    A Tesla Model 3. Jteder / Pixabay

    Valuation: $ 36 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 184%

    13. Louis Vuitton

    Melanie Pongratz / Unsplash

    Valuation: $ 37 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 16%

    12. BMW

    Createria / Unsplash

    Valuation: $ 42 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 5%

    11. Nike

    Facebook / Nike

    Valuation: $ 43 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 24%

    10. Disney

    Wikimedia Commons

    Valuation: $ 44 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 8%


    9. McDonald’s

    Sofia Cangiano / Unsplash

    Valuation: 46 billion dollars

    Evolution over one year: + 7%

    8. Mercedes

    Christian Wiediger / Unsplash

    Valuation: $ 51 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 3%

    7. Toyota

    Alexander Londoño / Unsplash

    Valuation: $ 54 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 5%

    6. Coca-Cola

    Facebook / Coca-Cola

    Valuation: $ 57 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 1%

    5. Samsung

    Brooke Cagle / Unsplash

    Valuation: $ 75 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 20%

    4. Google

    Wikimedia Commons

    Valuation: 197 billion dollars

    Evolution over one year: + 19%

    3. Microsoft

    Facebook / Microsoft

    Valuation: 210 billion dollars

    Evolution over one year: + 27%

    2. Amazon

    Steve Jurvetson / Flickr

    Valuation: $ 249 billion

    Evolution over one year: + 24%

    1. Apple

    Wikimedia Commons

    Valuation: 408 billion dollars

    Evolution over one year: + 26%

