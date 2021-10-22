Apple, Google, LVMH … The 15 most powerful brands in the world

American companies are as influential in the world as ever. The 2021 edition of the Best Global Brands ranking, produced by Interbrand, underlines this. Again, Nike, Disney, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s are among the top 20 most powerful brands on the planet. But the tech giants still occupy the top of this ranking. The Covid-19 pandemic, containment and the rise of teleworking have only strengthened their place in our lives.

At the end of the crisis, and while the economy is picking up strong, all the brands in the ranking posted a 10% jump in their value, according to the brand strategy consulting firm. In 2020, the total increase was limited to 1.3%. The electric vehicle brand Tesla represents the biggest gain, with a value soaring 184% and a jump of 26 places in the rankings.

Within the top 100, only one brand made its entry this year: the French Sephora, specialized in perfumes and cosmetics, owned by the luxury group LVMH, which is the main shareholder of five brands in total – Sephora, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Hennessy and Dior – within the ranking, a record.

Interbrand, a subsidiary of the American communications company Omnicom, establishes its ranking based on three main criteria:

The financial performance of the brand’s products and services;

The role of the brand in purchasing decisions;

The competitive strength of the brand and its ability to build loyalty and sustainably support demand in order to generate future profits.

Here are the 15 most powerful brands in the world according to the consulting firm:

15. Facebook

Facebook / Facebook Page

Valuation: $ 36 billion

Evolution over one year: + 3%

14. Tesla

Jteder / Pixabay

Valuation: $ 36 billion

Evolution over one year: + 184%

13. Louis Vuitton

Melanie Pongratz / Unsplash

Valuation: $ 37 billion

Evolution over one year: + 16%

12. BMW

Createria / Unsplash

Valuation: $ 42 billion

Evolution over one year: + 5%

11. Nike

Facebook / Nike

Valuation: $ 43 billion

Evolution over one year: + 24%

10. Disney

Wikimedia Commons

Valuation: $ 44 billion

Evolution over one year: + 8%





9. McDonald’s

Sofia Cangiano / Unsplash

Valuation: 46 billion dollars

Evolution over one year: + 7%

8. Mercedes

Christian Wiediger / Unsplash

Valuation: $ 51 billion

Evolution over one year: + 3%

7. Toyota

Alexander Londoño / Unsplash

Valuation: $ 54 billion

Evolution over one year: + 5%

6. Coca-Cola

Facebook / Coca-Cola

Valuation: $ 57 billion

Evolution over one year: + 1%

5. Samsung

Brooke Cagle / Unsplash

Valuation: $ 75 billion

Evolution over one year: + 20%

4. Google

Wikimedia Commons

Valuation: 197 billion dollars

Evolution over one year: + 19%

3. Microsoft

Facebook / Microsoft

Valuation: 210 billion dollars

Evolution over one year: + 27%

2. Amazon

Steve Jurvetson / Flickr

Valuation: $ 249 billion

Evolution over one year: + 24%

1. Apple

Wikimedia Commons

Valuation: 408 billion dollars

Evolution over one year: + 26%

