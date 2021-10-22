Are you expecting a rate hike in November?

There is not only the Livret A! This product, which is undeniably one of the most popular among French women and men, is far from being the most efficient. This does not prevent savers from finding a thousand and one qualities in it, especially in times of crisis. However, informs the economic daily The echoes, things seem (slowly) to evolve.

Indeed, in September 2021 the net collection of the Livret A and its “little brother”, the Livret de développement durable et solidaire (LDDS) was down by 0.02 billion euros. What do you think that investors have finally understood that there is better on the market? May be. Or, at the very least, that they feel the worst of the past crisis.





However, the recovery that is beginning could prove detrimental for some savers … In that it is accompanied by high inflation. Between September 2020 and September 2021, it climbed by 2.1%, observes West France based on information from INSEE. This is a problem since the rise in consumer prices is mechanically eroding the return on savings products. And therefore the earnings of their owners, ultimately. However, some titles resist it better than others.

Why you should be interested in the People’s Savings Book (LEP)?

This is the case of the popular savings account (LEP), informs the specialized newspaper Income on its website. A product all the more interesting as it could see its interest rate increase soon, continue our colleagues. And this, even though it already displays a (considerably) higher profitability than the Livret A. Summary of what you need to know.