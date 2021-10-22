Are your electronic devices getting obsolete faster and faster?

In 2019, ADEME pointed out that 88% of French people change their phone while the previous one is still in working order and that only 15% of phones are collected for recycling.

The manufacture of electronic devices and their rapid replacement require a lot of resources, especially rare earths and petroleum resources. Indeed, at a time when we are trying to drastically reduce its use, petroleum remains a basic material for many products of our daily life (plastics, synthetic fabrics, packaging films in particular).

These products also represent a significant source of pollution: 80% of electronic waste cannot be recycled and is either incinerated or landfilled.

Even if it does not solve all the problems associated with overconsumption, the fight against planned obsolescence limits the extensive use of resources and pollution, while allowing consumers to make substantial savings.

What is planned obsolescence?

Planned obsolescence is defined in France by article L441-2 of the Consumer Code: “Planned obsolescence is defined by all the techniques by which the marketer of a product aims to deliberately reduce it. the service life to increase the replacement rate ”.

This planned obsolescence can take on many facets. THE’technical obsolescence follows a deliberate material weakness which renders the product unusable. It can manifest itself in the form of the failure of an essential component, the use of not very robust materials or even the introduction of a device limiting the life of the product. For example, some printers report that the print cartridges are empty while there is still ink left.

THE’software obsolescence impacts electronic goods, mainly smartphones, tablets and computers. Some devices no longer allow the installation of the most recent systems and software. Officially, this blocking prevents the installation of software that the device could not fully use due to its technical characteristics.

Conversely, the user is sometimes required to install the latest version of the operating system, which considerably slows down the operation of the device. The Apple company was sentenced in France to a 25 million euro fine for this reason.





Finally, theindirect planned obsolescence renders a product unusable due to the unavailability of a product or associated component. In this category we find the impossibility of finding a replacement charger for an electronic product, the inability to repair a product due to the lack of spare parts necessary for its repair or the excessively high cost of the repair. This is the reason why Europe wants to impose the use of universal chargers for smartphones.

Where does this concept come from?

Officially, planned obsolescence appeared following the economic crisis of 1929: Bernard London, a New York broker, then proposed to determine a shelf life for the products in order to facilitate their renewal. It is not precisely planned obsolescence, but rather “planned obsolescence”. In this vision, each product must have a fixed lifespan during its manufacture, and consumers have the obligation to no longer use these products beyond this limit, even if the products can still technically be used. Although this proposal was not implemented, it contributed to the acceptance of planned obsolescence, demonstrating its economic and social advantages – the environmental issues and those linked to the scarcity of certain resources were then not topical.

The earliest example of planned obsolescence, however, dates from before the 1929 crisis. In 1924, the world’s leading light bulb manufacturers secretly met, creating the world’s first cartel. The bulbs manufactured until then had a long lifespan, the average duration of operation being 2,500 hours (one bulb has worked since 1901 in the fire station of Livermore in California). This longevity limiting the income of these companies, the decision to limit the operating time to 1000 hours was taken. Each company in the cartel had to respect this commitment, and controls were carried out in the manufacturing sites to verify its proper implementation.

Since that time, planned obsolescence has been omnipresent in the economic world, making it possible to revitalize saturated or saturated markets.

How to fight against planned obsolescence?

Several initiatives make it possible to fight against planned obsolescence.

After the creation of a ” Repair Cafe »In Amsterdam in 2009, user communities developed across Europe to offer workshops for repairing defective products or tutorials. Other communities make it possible to give objects a second life by finding a new owner for them, whether by selling them, by donation or by barter.

States are also mobilizing to fight this phenomenon. Thus, in France, since 1er January 2021, manufacturers of certain products must display a repairability index. This index allows the buyer to know the repair possibilities of a product when purchasing it.





Software obsolescence is a major challenge. A study initiated by the Ministry of Ecological Transition suggests requiring manufacturers to ensure updates for at least 5 years after manufacture. Until such initiatives come to fruition, the authors of this study recommend making only security-critical updates to older electronic equipment, as updates can slow down the affected equipment.

French law considers planned obsolescence as an offense Article 441-2 of the Consumer Code, but proof of this offense is almost impossible to establish. A bill was initiated on April 7, 2021. It proposes to extend the minimum period of legal warranty on material goods from 2 to 10 years and to guarantee the availability of spare parts over this period.

If this is validated, it will represent a considerable advance in the fight against the phenomenon of planned obsolescence.

Awareness of users is also necessary. Indeed, beyond the problem of obsolescence with a failure completely preventing the operation of the device, according to a study by ADEME, 88% of mobile phones replaced each year are still functioning.