Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Third Dawn of Ragnarök DLC on the Run! | Xbox one

Mentioned for many months, but never having been formalized, the third paid expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems to be a reality. Indeed, originally called Meteor, this third new content has seen a large part of its content leaker thanks to a French dataminer.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Following the last update of the title, the French videographer j0nathan took the opportunity to search the game data and found a lot of information regarding the next extension of the title from Ubisoft.

Soberly titled Dawn of Ragnarök, this new content should plunge us into a dream of Eivor embarking him in the Kingdom of Svartalfheim, the kingdom of the dwarves. This one is invaded by the giant Surtur as well as his soldiers of Muspellheim. As the title suggests, events would take place before Ragnarök.

Of course, it should not be possible to directly collect the equipment acquired in this dream. However, it seems that a legend circulates in Ravensthorpe about treasures of Svatalfheim, so much to say that it could be interesting to go there!

Finally, the data allows us to learn that the expansion can be played without even having touched the main adventure.





New abilities in Dawn of Ragnarök

Like the two previous DLCs, the next one should offer its share of new skills to dominate the battlefield.

List of new skills

Muspellheim’s Glamoor (incorrect translation): Makes invisible in front of giants for 10 seconds, or until the player does a disturbing action. Cape applicable to the warriors of Muspellheim.

Jötunn’s Glamoor (incorrect translation): Makes invisible in front of giants for 10 seconds, or until the player does a disturbing action. Cape applicable to Jötunn.

Crow shape: allows you to fly like a crow for 20 seconds and land where you want with the Y key. The B key also allows you to land automatically.

Teleport Infusion: Allows you to teleport while dodging for 15 seconds. Also gives the possibility to teleport on beacons.

Ice Infusion: Gradually freeze enemies with your weapons for 20 seconds. When frozen, then they can be broken.

Molten Skin: Become immune to fire, lava, magma, and explosions for 15 seconds.

Offensive Resurrection: Ignite your enemies with your weapons for 30 seconds, enemies you kill are resurrected and fight alongside you

While not all of this information is official yet, there is some credit to it since j0nathan already leaked a lot of game elements long before they were announced by Ubisoft. In addition to that, the dataminer shared the famous lines of code allowing to clarify his remarks. Hopefully the publisher will soon lift the veil on this third extension which promises to be rich in content.